Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Donegal Town FC Player Declan Barr Dies: What Was the Cause?

Former Donegal Town FC Player Declan Barr Passes Away

The entire Donegal Town FC community is mourning the loss of former player, Declan Barr, who passed away this morning. Barr’s death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with many paying tribute to his playing skills and dedication to the club.

Details of Barr’s Passing

According to reports, Barr passed away peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital while surrounded by his family members. The cause of his death is currently unknown, and further details are yet to emerge.

Barr joined Donegal Town FC at the age of three and grew up to become an accomplished athlete. He held several significant positions within the club, including senior team management, club PRO, treasurer, and secretary. He was passionate about the improvement of the club and always worked in its best interests. His three daughters also joined the club and were beloved members of the team.

Barr is survived by his wife, Laura, his daughters Ellie, Katie, and Molly, his devoted parents Patsy and May, his brother Martin, and his sisters Carol and Lisa.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Barr’s death has created a storm on social media, with many paying tribute to his contribution to Donegal Town FC. The club shared the news of his passing on Facebook, and the community has been quick to express their condolences and sorrow over the loss.

His remains are set to be in repose at the family home on Monday, June 12, from 2 pm until 9 pm. His funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bridget’s Church in Ballintra, followed by burial in the nearby cemetery.

Final Thoughts

Declan Barr was a highly respected member of the Donegal Town FC community, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him. As more details emerge about his passing, the football community will continue to pay tribute to his legacy and contributions to the sport.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Declan Barr Cause of Death? Former Donegal Town FC Football Player Passed Away, Obituary/