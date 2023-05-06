Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former FCC Chair Newton Minow Dies at Age 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Newton Minow: The Man Who Called Television a “Vast Wasteland”

Newton N. Minow, the former Federal Communications Commission chairman who shook up the television industry with his scathing criticism of its programming, died on May 6, 2023, at the age of 97. Minow, who was appointed by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, famously called television a “vast wasteland” during his first speech as FCC chairman, igniting a national debate about the quality of programming on the airwaves.

Minow’s speech, delivered on May 9, 1961, to the National Association of Broadcasters, was a wake-up call to the television industry. He urged executives to focus on the quality of programming instead of their bottom lines, saying, “When television is good, nothing — not the theater, not the magazines or newspapers — nothing is better. But when television is bad, nothing is worse…”

He went on to describe what he saw on TV: “A procession of game shows, violence, audience participation shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, Western bad men, Western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence and cartoons. And endlessly, commercials — many screaming, cajoling and offending. And most of all, boredom.”

Minow’s words stunned the executives in attendance, who were used to hearing nothing but praise for their programming. But the speech struck a chord with the American public, who had grown increasingly disenchanted with the mindless entertainment on their screens.

The phrase “vast wasteland,” which Minow borrowed from T.S. Eliot’s poem “The Waste Land,” quickly became a catchphrase and sparked a national conversation about the role of television in society. Minow used the attention he garnered to push for federal funding to increase the number of educational television stations, which would eventually become the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in 1969.

Minow’s legacy extends beyond his criticism of television. He was also instrumental in getting legislation passed that required TV sets sold in the U.S. to be equipped to receive ultra-high-frequency (UHF) signals in addition to the very-high-frequency (VHF) broadcasts that were dominant at the time. He also advocated for legislation that opened the era of satellite communications.

In 2016, Minow was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in recognition of his contributions to public service and broadcasting. His impact on the television industry and American society as a whole cannot be overstated. He will be remembered as a visionary who challenged the status quo and fought for a better future.

