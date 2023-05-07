Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former FCC Chief Newton Minow Dies at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Newton N. Minow, Former FCC Chief, Dies at 97

The former Federal Communications Commission chief, Newton N. Minow, passed away on May 6 at his home in Chicago. He suffered from a heart attack and was 97 years old. The Associated Press confirmed his death on Saturday afternoon.

Minow’s Impact on Network Television

Minow was appointed as the FCC chief during President John F. Kennedy’s administration and gained notoriety in 1961 when he referred to network television as “a vast wasteland.” In his historic speech, Minow stated that television would showcase an endless procession of game shows, violence, and audience participation programs, along with formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, sadism, murder, Western bad men, and Western good men. He went on to add that commercials would dominate programming, with many of them screaming, cajoling, and offending viewers. Minow believed that television was causing boredom among the American public.

Minow’s Contributions to the Television Industry

During his tenure as FCC chief, Minow made significant contributions to the television industry. He required TV sets in America to be equipped with the ability to receive ultra-high-frequency (UHF) signals and very-high-frequency (VHF) broadcasts. He also developed legislation that opened satellite communications, which allowed the U.S. to dominate satellite communications throughout the 1960s and 1970s. The legislation helped lead the television industry to achieve program diversity and ultimately contributed to the global information revolution by allowing for the growth of the internet and digital communications.

Minow’s Career and Achievements

After resigning from the FCC in 1963, Minow became an executive at Encyclopedia Britannica. In 1965, he joined a Chicago law firm where he became a partner until he became senior counsel in 1991. Throughout his career, Minow wrote books and articles, lectured, campaigned for programming reforms, and served as co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates board.

Minow’s Early Life and Education

Newton N. Minow was born on January 17, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He enlisted in the Army during World War II and became a sergeant by 1946. Three years later, Minow graduated from Northwestern University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in speech and political science. He then received his law degree at Northwestern, where he graduated top of his class and served as the editor of the law review.

Minow’s Family

Newton N. Minow is survived by his daughters, Nell, Martha, and Mary, and his three grandchildren. His wife, Josephine Baskin, passed away in 2022.

Presidential Medal of Freedom

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded Minow the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Interestingly, Minow had recruited the former President to work as a summer associate at a Chicago law firm in 1988, where he met his future wife.

In Conclusion

Newtow N. Minow was a remarkable figure who made substantial contributions to the television industry and the nation. His contributions to the development of television programming and satellite communications have left an indelible mark on the industry and society as a whole. Minow will be remembered as a visionary who recognized the importance of diversity and innovation in the field of communication and media.

News Source : Charna Flam

Source Link :Newton Minow Dead: Former FCC Chief Was 97/