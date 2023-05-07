Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former FCC Chief Newton Minow passes away at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Newton N. Minow: The Man Who Called Television a “Vast Wasteland”

Newton N. Minow, the former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, passed away on Saturday at the age of 97. Minow was appointed to head the FCC by President John F. Kennedy and is best known for his famous speech in which he called American television a “vast wasteland.”

The State of American Television in the 1960s

When Minow spoke to television executives gathered at a National Association of Broadcasters meeting in Washington, D.C., on May 9, 1961, Americans were consuming a steady stream of black-and-white TV programming from just three networks—CBS, ABC, and NBC. Minow criticized the daily fare as little more than “a procession of game shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, western bad men, western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence, and cartoons.”

Minow’s chairmanship of the FCC came at a key moment in the early age of television. By 1960, nine out of ten U.S. households owned a television set. That same year saw the first televised presidential debate, between then-Sen. John Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon. By the summer of 1962, the first communications satellite, Telstar 1, was launched.

Minow’s Legacy

Minow’s speech had a lasting impact on the television industry, and his criticism of the medium is still remembered today. In a 2006 interview with NPR, Minow said that some things had changed for the better in the 45 years since his famous speech. “The marketplace seems to be making decisions about what succeeds and what fails,” he said, adding that “one of the best things that’s happened from my perspective is the growth in both public television and public radio, a noncommercial service, which really didn’t exist in any major sense at all at that time.”

The Public Communications Act of 1968 opened the door for the first time to public broadcasters, such as PBS and the network of radio stations that air programs produced by NPR.

Minow’s legacy extends beyond his criticism of television. In the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Minow was appointed by Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld to head a panel to study the use of data mining to track potential terrorists. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Remembering Newton N. Minow

Minow’s daughter, Nell Minow, told The Associated Press that her father passed away at his home on Saturday, surrounded by loved ones. “He wanted to be at home,” she said. “He had a good life.”

In his NPR interview, Minow said he had embraced his legacy, and his children had jokingly already picked out his epitaph: “On to a vaster wasteland.”

Newton N. Minow will be remembered for his contributions to the regulation of the television industry and his advocacy for public broadcasting. His legacy continues to inspire those who seek to improve the quality of media in America.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Newton Minow, former FCC chief, dies at 97 : NPR/