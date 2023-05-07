Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former FCC Chief who called TV a “Vast Wasteland” dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Newton N. Minow, former FCC chief who called TV a “vast wasteland,” dies at 97

Newton N. Minow, who famously called network television a “vast wasteland” during his tenure as Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chief in the early 1960s, died at the age of 97 on Saturday. Although Minow served as the FCC chief for only two years, he made a lasting impact on the broadcasting industry by advocating for quality programming, fostering satellite communications, and passing a law mandating UHF reception on TV sets.

Early Life and Career

Newton N. Minow was appointed as the FCC chief by President John F. Kennedy in 1961. Prior to this, he worked as an aide to Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson, who was the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 1952 and 1956.

The “Vast Wasteland” Speech

On May 9, 1961, Minow delivered his famous “vast wasteland” speech to the National Association of Broadcasters, in which he challenged TV executives to watch their own stations for a full day “without a book, magazine, newspaper, profit-and-loss sheet or rating book to distract you.” He criticized the domination of game shows, formula comedies, violence, and commercials on television, and urged broadcasters to offer more quality programming.

Impact on Broadcasting Industry

Minow’s speech caused a sensation, and “vast wasteland” became a catchphrase. Despite criticism from CBS President Frank Stanton, Minow’s advocacy for quality programming and public interest in broadcasting led to new laws, including the All-Channel Receiver Act of 1962, which required TV sets to pick up UHF as well as VHF broadcasts, and provisions for educational television and communications satellites.

Children’s programming was a particular interest of Minow, who urged broadcasters to offer more quality programming for young viewers. He also played a role in getting presidential debates televised, starting with the Kennedy-Nixon debates of 1960, and he advocated for reforms such as free airtime for political ads.

Legacy and Contributions

Although Minow served as the FCC chief for only two years, he made a lasting impact on the broadcasting industry and was recognized for his contributions. He was the first government official to receive a George Foster Peabody award for excellence in broadcasting, and he received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Minow’s daughter, Nell Minow, said that her father’s No. 1 goal was to give people choice and that he loved television. She added that he wished he would be remembered for championing the public interest in television programming, rather than just a few words in his much broader speech.

Patrick Butler, president and CEO of America’s Public Television Stations, praised Minow’s contributions to public television and his impact on the launch of communications satellites, televised presidential debates, and other innovations that contribute to modern life in America.

Conclusion

Newton N. Minow’s legacy as a champion for quality programming and public interest in broadcasting will be remembered for years to come. His famous “vast wasteland” speech continues to resonate with viewers, and his contributions to the broadcasting industry have had a lasting impact on modern life in America.

News Source : TV News Check

Source Link :Newton Minow, Former FCC Chief Who Dubbed TV ‘A Vast Wasteland,’ dies/