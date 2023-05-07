Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former FCC Leader Newton Minow Passes Away at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Newton N. Minow, the former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chief who famously called network television a “vast wasteland,” passed away on Saturday at the age of 97. Minow, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, made significant contributions to the broadcasting industry during his tenure at the FCC.

Minow was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1926. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1949 and received his law degree from Yale Law School in 1950. After serving in the United States Army during World War II, Minow began his career as a lawyer in Chicago. He became an influential figure in the Democratic Party, serving as a delegate to several national conventions.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy appointed Minow as the chairman of the FCC. During his tenure, Minow used the term “vast wasteland” to describe network television and called for the industry to improve the quality of its programming. He also advocated for the use of satellite technology to expand communication capabilities.

One of Minow’s most significant contributions was the passage of a law mandating the inclusion of UHF reception on television sets. This allowed for the expansion of the number of channels available to viewers and paved the way for the growth of cable television.

Minow’s legacy also includes his advocacy for public broadcasting. He believed that television should serve the public interest and supported the creation of educational programs and documentaries. He was a strong supporter of PBS and served on its board of directors for many years.

In addition to his work at the FCC, Minow had a successful career as a lawyer and educator. He was a partner at the law firm of Sidley Austin and taught at Northwestern University’s law school for over 50 years. He also served on numerous boards and commissions, including the board of the Mayo Clinic and the Smithsonian Institution.

Minow’s contributions to the broadcasting industry were recognized with numerous awards and honors throughout his life. In addition to the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he received the Peabody Award, the National Humanities Medal, and the Sarnoff Citation from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Minow’s daughter, Nell, described her father as a man who was passionate about his work and committed to improving the world around him. She said that he remained active and engaged until the end of his life and that he was surrounded by loved ones when he passed away.

“He had a good life,” Nell Minow said. “He was a very happy man, and he accomplished a lot.”

The passing of Newton N. Minow is a loss for the broadcasting industry and for the country as a whole. His contributions to the field of communications and his advocacy for quality programming and public broadcasting will be remembered for years to come.

