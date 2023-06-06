Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former FIBA VP Aldo Vitale dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Basketball World Mourns the Passing of Aldo Vitale

The basketball world is in mourning after the passing of Aldo Vitale, one of the initiators of the FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre, former FIBA Vice President, and a long-time contributor to international basketball. Vitale, an Italian, was 91 years old. He served the sport in numerous capacities.

Contributions to FIBA

Vitale was a long-standing member of the important FIBA European Cup Commission (1966-1984) during a period that coincided with his role as Italy’s Lega A Women’s President from 1979 to 1984. Later he was a FIBA Women’s Basketball Commission member from 1984 to 1990, President of the FIBA Standing Conference for Europe (predecessor to FIBA Europe) from 1990 to 1996, and FIBA Vice President from 1994 to 1996.

An important part of Vitale’s legacy is that he was also the Founder and first Director of the FIBA Equipment and Venue Centre (1993), then known as the FIBA Study Centre, which sets the standards for basketball equipment and facilities, ensuring that they fulfill the strict requirements of high-level basketball competitions. He served in various roles next to then-Secretary General Borislav Stankovic and later Patrick Baumann until 2011.

A Life Dedicated to Basketball

Vitale’s other roles in the sport can be found in his FIBA Hall of Fame biography. He was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2013 and, five years before that, was ushered into the Italian Basketball Hall of Fame. Throughout his life, Vitale had a great passion for basketball, and especially women’s basketball, and his recognition within the European continent and beyond was a testament to his contributions to FIBA throughout five decades.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis Pays Tribute

“It’s a very sad day to hear of Aldo Vitale’s death. Yet we can celebrate the memory of a man who was a crucial member of FIBA in so many respects. He had a great passion for basketball, and especially women’s basketball, and his recognition within the European continent and beyond was a testament to his contributions to FIBA throughout five decades,” said FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Aldo Vitale’s passing is a great loss to the basketball world, but his legacy will live on. As the Founder of the FIBA Equipment and Venue Centre, he ensured that basketball equipment and facilities met the highest standards. His passion for the sport, and especially women’s basketball, saw him contribute to FIBA in numerous capacities over five decades. His induction into the FIBA Hall of Fame and Italian Basketball Hall of Fame is a testament to his contributions to the sport and his impact on basketball will not be forgotten.

News Source : Eurohoops

Source Link :Former FIBA Vice President Aldo Vitale passed away/