Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Friend Commits Suicide After Athira’s Death at Lodge in Kerala

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic End to a Troubled Life: Arun Vidyadharan Found Dead in Kanhangad Lodge

On the morning of June 14th, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Arun Vidyadharan was discovered hanging from the ceiling of a room in the Apsara Lodge in Kanhangad. Arun had been staying in the lodge under a different name for the past two days, and it was only when the staff noticed a foul smell emanating from his room that they decided to investigate.

It was a tragic end to a life that had been plagued by troubles. Arun was the accused in the incident in which VM Athira took her own life in Kothanallur Varakukala, Kottayam. Athira, who was just 26 years old, had been in a relationship with Arun for several years, but the couple had been facing numerous challenges.

A Troubled Relationship

Athira’s death had sent shockwaves through the community, and many had been quick to blame Arun for her tragic end. The couple had been living together for some time, but their relationship had been fraught with difficulties.

According to reports, Arun had been physically abusive towards Athira, and the couple had been involved in numerous arguments. Athira had also accused Arun of cheating on her, and the couple had broken up on several occasions.

Despite their problems, the couple had reconciled just a few weeks before Athira’s death. However, their reunion was short-lived, and the couple had another argument just days before Athira took her own life.

The Aftermath of Athira’s Death

Athira’s death had left her family and friends devastated, and they had been calling for justice for their loved one. Arun had been arrested and charged with abetting Athira’s suicide, and the case was being investigated by the police.

However, with Arun’s death, it is unlikely that the case will ever be fully resolved. The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Arun’s death, but it is believed that he may have taken his own life out of guilt or fear of punishment.

Arun’s Troubled Past

Arun’s death has also shed light on his troubled past. According to reports, Arun had a history of mental health issues and had been receiving treatment for depression and anxiety.

He had also been involved in several criminal cases, including theft and assault. Many who knew Arun have described him as a troubled person who struggled to cope with the challenges of life.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

Arun’s tragic end is a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness. Mental health issues are a growing concern in our society, and it is important that we take steps to address them.

People who are struggling with mental health issues need support and understanding from those around them. It is important that we create a safe and supportive environment for those who are dealing with mental health issues.

Conclusion

The death of Arun Vidyadharan is a tragedy that has left many questions unanswered. It is unclear what led him to take his own life, but it is clear that he was a troubled person who was struggling to cope with the challenges of life.

His death is also a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need to create a safe and supportive environment for those who are struggling with mental health issues.

Our thoughts go out to the families and friends of both Arun and Athira during this difficult time.

News Source : Rose

Source Link :Athira’s death, former friend commits suicide at lodge – KERALA/