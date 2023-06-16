Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former GA firefighter dies in FL water rescue

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Georgia Firefighter Dies While Rescuing Swimmers in Florida

A former firefighter from Georgia, Richie Alford, lost his life while attempting to save two struggling swimmers off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida. Alford was on vacation with his wife when he saw the swimmers caught in a rip current. Despite his efforts to help them, he did not make it back to shore.

Alford was hailed as a “true hero” by his former colleagues at Fire and Emergency Services in Banks County, Georgia. He had worked for the department until 2021 and was remembered as a selfless person with a “genuine heart.”

The news of Alford’s death has left his former colleagues devastated and heartbroken. In a Facebook post, the department wrote, “Richie died doing what he loved which was helping others in their time of need. He is a true hero.”

Rip currents are a common occurrence on the coasts of the U.S. and in the Great Lakes. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), about 100 people are killed by rip currents each year in the U.S. Lifeguards rescue thousands of people from rip currents annually. Experts advise swimmers to take steps to stay safe from rip currents, including checking the local water conditions before getting in, talking to a lifeguard at the beach about the conditions, and only swimming at beaches where lifeguards are present.

Alford’s former department in Georgia is mourning the loss of a friend and brother. Even after leaving the department to work for his glass business, Alford kept close ties with his former colleagues. He was known for his willingness to help others, no matter what or how.

“From catching an alligator to passing out shoeboxes to the citizens of the local nursing homes, Richie cared about everyone and wanted to help anyone he possibly could,” his former department said in an email to McClatchy News. “He was such a loving, caring individual.”

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue joined dozens of Facebook users in expressing their condolences online after Georgia firefighters shared the news of Alford’s death.

Alford’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of rip currents and the importance of taking precautions while swimming in the ocean. His bravery and selflessness will be remembered by those who knew and loved him.

News Source : Simone Jasper

Source Link :Heroic former GA firefighter dies during FL water rescue/