Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Georgia LB Akeem Hebron dies at 34

Former Georgia LB Akeem Hebron Passes Away at 34

The Georgia Bulldogs football community is mourning the loss of one of its own, Akeem Hebron, who unexpectedly passed away on Friday at the young age of 34. The news was confirmed on Sunday evening by the Georgia football team’s social media account.

Hebron was a member of Georgia’s 2006 recruiting class and saw game action as a linebacker from 2008 to 2010. During his time on the field, he recorded 10 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack. Hebron went on to graduate from the University of Georgia after a four-year collegiate career.

No details regarding Hebron’s passing have been released yet, leaving the football community in shock and mourning. The Georgia football team sent out a heartfelt message on Twitter, expressing their condolences and remembering Hebron’s dedication to the program.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a beloved member of the Bulldog family, Akeem Hebron. His dedication to Georgia Football will always be remembered. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the tweet read.

Hebron’s sudden passing has left many in the Georgia football community in disbelief. Former teammates and coaches have taken to social media to express their sadness and share memories of Hebron.

Former Georgia football player and current NFL linebacker Dannell Ellerbe tweeted, “RIP Akeem Hebron. Lost a brother today. Dawg Nation lost a great one. Fly high bro.”

Former Georgia linebackers coach Warren Belin also shared his condolences on Twitter, saying, “I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing of Akeem Hebron. Akeem was a great person and teammate. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Hebron’s passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be and the importance of cherishing every moment. Hebron’s dedication to the Georgia football program will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on and off the field.

As the football community mourns the loss of Akeem Hebron, we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Akeem. You will be missed.

News Source : Saturday Down South

Source Link :Akeem Hebron, former Georgia LB, passes away unexpectedly at age 34/