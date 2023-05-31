Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Giants Coach Bill McGovern Dies at Age 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former New York Giants Linebackers Coach Bill McGovern Passes Away at 60

On Tuesday, former New York Giants linebackers coach Bill McGovern passed away after a long battle with cancer at the age of 60. The McGovern family issued a statement through UCLA’s athletics department, thanking the entire UCLA community, especially head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill, for their love and support during this difficult time.

McGovern was hired by UCLA as their defensive coordinator in 2022 but was forced to miss five games due to his battle with cancer. After the season, he transitioned to an administrative role. Prior to UCLA, McGovern served as inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and defensive assistant at Nebraska in 2020.

From 2016 through 2019, McGovern was on staff with the Giants. He first served as their linebackers coach before becoming their inside linebackers coach for the 2019 season. During his time in East Rutherford, he worked under three different head coaches – Ben McAdoo, Steve Spagnuolo (interim), and Pat Shurmur. However, he did not return after Joe Judge had been hired.

McGovern began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015 after 28 years at the college level. He is survived by his wife, Colleen, and daughters Amanda, Delainey, and Mackenzie.

As a coach, McGovern was known for his dedication and commitment to his players. He was a beloved figure among the Giants’ linebacking corps and was highly respected by his peers in the coaching community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The Giants organization also issued a statement expressing their condolences to the McGovern family. “The Giants mourn the loss of Bill McGovern and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Bill was a dedicated coach and a wonderful person who touched the lives of so many people throughout his career. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

McGovern’s legacy will live on in the countless players he coached and mentored throughout his career. His impact on the game of football and the lives of those he touched will not be forgotten. Once a Giant, always a Giant.

News Source : Dan Benton

Source Link :Ex-Giants assistant Bill McGovern dead at 60/