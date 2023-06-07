Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Giants Pitcher Bobby Bolin’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bobby Donald Bolin was an American professional baseball pitcher born on January 29, 1939, in Hickory Grove, South Carolina. He began his baseball career at the age of 17 when he signed with the New York Giants right after graduating from Rock Hill High School. Bolin worked his way up through the Giants’ farm system, spending four seasons honing his skills before earning a spot on the San Francisco roster in the spring of 1961.

Throughout his 13 seasons in Major League Baseball, Bolin primarily served as a relief pitcher but transitioned to becoming a starter between 1964 and 1970. As a member of the San Francisco Giants, Bolin achieved double-digit victories on four occasions and recorded strikeouts six times. In 1968, Bolin posted an outstanding 1.99 ERA, which ranked second in the National League, trailing only Bob Gibson’s record of 1.12. Bolin consistently ranked among the NL’s top performers, appearing in the top ten for ERA, WHIP, hit batsmen, shutouts, strikeouts per nine innings pitched, winning percentage, and bases on balls allowed.

Bolin’s contributions to the sport of baseball were recognized through his impressive statistical achievements and his ability to compete against some of the best players of his era. His strong performances on the mound solidified his reputation as a talented pitcher and contributed to the success of the teams he played for, including the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and Boston Red Sox.

Tragically, Bobby Donald Bolin passed away on June 2, 2023, at the age of 84. His contributions to Major League Baseball and his memorable performances on the field will forever be remembered by fans and the baseball community alike.

Bolin’s versatility as a pitcher made him a valuable asset to any team he played for, and his ability to adapt to different roles showcased his talent and dedication to the sport. Bolin’s most notable season came in 1968, famously referred to as “The Year of the Pitcher,” where he recorded a 10-5 win-loss record with an exceptional 1.99 ERA in 34 appearances, including 19 starts. He completed six games and threw three shutouts. Notably, on September 6, Bolin outpitched the legendary Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3-2 victory.

Bolin’s passing marked the end of a remarkable career and left a legacy as a respected and versatile pitcher in Major League Baseball. His achievements and contributions to the sport will be remembered by fans and the baseball community for years to come.

In conclusion, Bobby Bolin was a talented and versatile American professional baseball pitcher who played for the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and Boston Red Sox. His dedication to the sport and his ability to adapt to different roles showcased his talent and contribution to the teams he played for. Bolin’s most notable season came in 1968, famously referred to as “The Year of the Pitcher,” where he recorded a 10-5 win-loss record with an exceptional 1.99 ERA in 34 appearances, including 19 starts. His passing marked the end of a remarkable career and left a lasting legacy in the baseball community.

