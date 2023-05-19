Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Gujarat Minister Vallabhbhai Vaghasia Dies in Road Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former BJP MLA from Savarkundla Constituency, Vaghasia, Works as Agriculture and Urban Housing Minister in the First Term of CM Vijay Rupani’s Government

Savarkundla, a small town in Gujarat, has always been a politically active region, with its residents taking a keen interest in the political affairs of the state. The town has given birth to numerous political leaders over the years, with Vaghasia being one of the most prominent names in recent times. In this article, we will explore Vaghasia’s political journey and his contributions as the Agriculture and Urban Housing Minister in the first term of CM Vijay Rupani’s government.

Early Life and Entry into Politics Vaghasia was born in a farmer’s family in Savarkundla in 1952. He completed his schooling and graduation in his hometown before getting involved in social work. He worked tirelessly to improve the living conditions of the people in his community, and his efforts did not go unnoticed. He soon became a well-known figure in the region and was encouraged by his supporters to enter politics. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the early 1990s and started working as a party worker. He proved his mettle by organizing several successful campaigns and rallies for the party and was soon appointed as the party’s Mandal president. His hard work and dedication paid off, and he was elected as the MLA from Savarkundla constituency in 2002.

Contributions as the Agriculture Minister During his tenure as the Agriculture Minister, Vaghasia worked tirelessly to improve the agricultural sector in Gujarat. He introduced several initiatives and schemes aimed at providing better support to farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture practices. Some of his notable contributions include: Launch of the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana to provide farmers with electricity during the day for irrigation purposes.

Introduction of the Krishi Mahotsav program to promote modern farming techniques and educate farmers about the latest agricultural trends.

Implementation of the Soil Health Card scheme to help farmers assess the nutrient status of their soil and make informed decisions about fertilizers and other inputs.

Contributions as the Urban Housing Minister Vaghasia’s contributions as the Urban Housing Minister were equally commendable. He focused on providing affordable housing to the urban poor and worked towards improving the living conditions of the residents of slums and other low-income areas. Some of his notable contributions include: Launch of the Mukhyamantri Gruh Yojana to provide affordable housing to the urban poor.

Implementation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve sanitation and cleanliness in urban areas.

Construction of more than 1 lakh houses for the urban poor under various government schemes.

Conclusion Vaghasia’s contributions as the Agriculture and Urban Housing Minister have left a lasting impact on the people of Gujarat. He worked tirelessly to improve the living conditions of the people and provided them with better opportunities to lead a better life. His initiatives and schemes have helped farmers, urban poor, and other marginalized sections of society. His dedication and hard work continue to inspire many young leaders in the state, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : Mohammad Azam

Source Link :गुजरात के पूर्व मंत्री वल्लभभाई वाघासिया की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत, बुलडोजर से टकराई थी कार/