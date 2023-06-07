Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Gymnastics Coach Burdette-Good Passes Away at Record-Setting Age

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WVU Gymnastics Coach Linda Burdette-Good Dies Unexpectedly

West Virginia University’s former gymnastics coach, Linda Burdette-Good, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Her family confirmed the news. Burdette-Good is best known for her 37-season stint as WVU’s gymnastics coach, during which she led the team to four national championship appearances, 10 conference titles, and a 644-263-4 (.709) overall record.

Record-Setting Coach

Burdette-Good took over the women’s gymnastics program in 1975, when it was only a year old. She went on to become the only WVU coach to earn 600 career wins with a Mountaineer team. She accomplished this feat on Jan. 31, 2009, with victories over George Washington and Rutgers at the WVU Coliseum. She also compiled 35 winning seasons, including 14 years with 20-or-more wins, and none of her teams after 1981 posted a losing record.

Championships and Awards

Burdette-Good led the Mountaineers to 33 regional championships, three NCAA Championships, and the 1982 AIAW National Championships. In 1995, 1999, and 2000, her NCAA Championships teams placed 12th overall. She coached 12 outstanding senior gymnasts and 12 conference gymnasts of the year honorees. She also coached 17 NCAA individual qualifiers, 13 All-Americans, and eight NCAA Regional event champions.

Legacy and Influence

Burdette-Good stressed excellence in the classroom throughout her career and coached 86 NACGC/W Scholastic All-Americans. Additionally, she coached five CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, and 66 Mountaineers earned 644 EAGL All-Academic recognitions under her guidance.

Her influence also spanned the athletic and academic realms. She served on the six-member NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Committee and was the chair of the NCAA Regional Advisory Committee. Additionally, Burdette-Good was the driving force behind the creation of the EAGL and was that league’s first chair.

Memorable Seasons and Gymnasts

Several seasons stand out in Burdette-Good’s storied career. In 2001, three different Mountaineers scored perfect 10s, and the 17th-ranked squad reclaimed the EAGL Championship after a two-year drought. The 1999 season was noteworthy, as the Mountaineers advanced to their second national championships in four years after compiling a 19-7 record and finishing sixth at the EAGL Championship. In 2000, despite the WVU Coliseum being closed for asbestos abatement and her team sustaining injuries to key contributors, Burdette-Good led the Mountaineers to two of the top-10 team scores in school history in meets held at Morgantown High, and WVU advanced to the NCAA Championships for the second straight season.

Burdette-Good mentored the best gymnast in school history, Kristin Quackenbush, another WVU Sports Hall of Fame member, who became the school’s only AAI American Award winner and a six-time NCAA All-American. She set school records on vault and floor and scored five career perfect 10s.

Funeral Arrangements

Burdette-Good was a native of Parkersburg, West Virginia. She joined the Mountaineer athletic department following a one-year coaching stint at Fairmont State. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from West Virginia University and spent several years as an assistant professor in WVU’s College of Physical Activity and Sport Science (CPASS). In retirement, she continued to volunteer her time as a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame selection committee.

Burdette-Good was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, the Mountaineer Legends Society in 2017, and the CPASS Hall of Fame in 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anna, and husband, Lee Good. She is survived by former husband Bob Burdette and grandchildren Ashton Burdette and Robert David Cooper. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Gymnastics coaching Record-setting gymnast Gymnastics training and techniques Gymnastics world championships Gymnastics coaching legacy

News Source : Olivia Sneed, WVU Athletics

Source Link :Record-setting former gymnastics coach Burdette-Good has passed away/