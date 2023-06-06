Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Gymnastics Coach Burdette-Good Sets Records in Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Linda Burdette-Good: A Legacy of Excellence

The West Virginia University community mourns the loss of Linda Burdette-Good, a record-setting former gymnastics coach who unexpectedly passed away in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Her family members confirmed the news, leaving many athletes, colleagues, and fans heartbroken.

Burdette-Good was a trailblazer in women’s gymnastics, taking over a one-year-old program at WVU in 1975. She quickly turned the Mountaineers into a national powerhouse, leading the team to four national championship appearances, 10 conference titles, and an overall record of 644-263-4 (.709) in 37 seasons (1975-2011).

Her impact on WVU athletics cannot be overstated. Burdette-Good was a mentor, leader, and role model for countless student-athletes, inspiring them to achieve greatness both on and off the mat. She was known for her fierce competitiveness, unwavering determination, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Burdette-Good’s success was not limited to the gym. She was a beloved member of the WVU community, known for her kindness, generosity, and selflessness. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether it was to a struggling student-athlete or a colleague in need.

Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time at WVU. Her impact on the gymnastics program was immeasurable, but her influence extended far beyond the sport. She was a beloved member of the WVU family, and her memory will be forever cherished.

As the WVU community mourns the loss of Linda Burdette-Good, we remember her as a trailblazer, a mentor, and a friend. Her legacy of excellence will continue to inspire Mountaineers for generations to come.

News Source : West Virginia University Athletics

Source Link :Record-Setting Former Gymnastics Coach Burdette-Good Has Passed Away/