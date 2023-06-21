Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Head of Japan’s Major Business Lobby Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Head of Japan’s Major Business Lobby Jiro Ushio Dies at 92

Jiro Ushio, the founder of lighting equipment maker Ushio Inc. and a former head of Japan’s major business lobby, passed away at the age of 92 on June 13, 2021. He had been suffering from aspiration pneumonia, according to a statement released by the company.

A Heavyweight in Japanese Economic Circles

Ushio was a well-known figure in Japanese economic circles and had strong ties with the Japanese government. He was a former chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, also known as Keizai Doyukai, and held the position for four years from April 1995. He was also a member of the government’s Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy from 2001 to 2006.

Throughout his career, Ushio maintained close relationships with many Japanese political leaders, including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated by a gunman in 2020.

A Pioneer in the Lighting Industry

Ushio founded Ushio Inc. in 1964 and served as its president until 1979, when he became the chairman. Under his leadership, the company became a pioneer in the lighting industry and developed many innovative products, including ultraviolet lamps and high-pressure mercury lamps.

Ushio was also committed to environmental sustainability and developed energy-efficient lighting solutions that helped reduce carbon emissions. He was a recipient of the Blue Planet Prize, a prestigious award given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the protection of the global environment.

A Legacy of Leadership

Ushio’s leadership style was characterized by his strong work ethic, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence. He believed in empowering his employees and creating a positive work culture that fostered creativity and innovation.

His legacy as a business leader and pioneer in the lighting industry will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and innovators. Ushio Inc. has grown into a global company with a presence in over 20 countries, and its success is a testament to Ushio’s vision and leadership.

Final Thoughts

Jiro Ushio’s passing is a great loss to the Japanese business community and the global lighting industry. He was a true pioneer and visionary who dedicated his life to creating innovative products and sustainable solutions that have had a positive impact on the world.

His legacy of leadership and innovation will continue to inspire future generations, and his contributions to the field of lighting will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : KYODO NEWS

Source Link :Jiro Ushio, former head of Japan’s major business lobby, dies at 92/