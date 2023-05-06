Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former High Court Judge S. Shankarasubban dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former High Court Judge Justice S. Shankarasubban Passes Away

Kochi, Kerala – Former High Court Judge Justice S. Shankarasubban (79) passed away on August 16, 2021. He was on a family outing in Shimla when he suffered a heart attack and died. The body, which will be brought home today, will be kept for public viewing at the Judicial Academy in Angamaly.

Life and Career

Justice S. Shankarasubban was born on May 5, 1942, in Thrissur, Kerala. He completed his law degree from Government Law College, Ernakulam, and started his career as a lawyer in 1965. He was appointed as a District Judge in 1984 and elevated as a Judge of the Kerala High Court in 1994. He retired from the High Court in 2004.

During his tenure as a judge, Justice S. Shankarasubban was known for his integrity, dedication, and commitment to justice. He was known for delivering landmark judgments in various fields, including criminal law, constitutional law, and administrative law. He was also a member of various committees and commissions, including the Kerala State Law Reforms Commission.

Personal Life

Justice S. Shankarasubban was married to K. Vijayalakshmi, who passed away in 2019. They have two daughters, Dr. S. Radhika and Dr. S. Rajalakshmi, who are both medical practitioners. Justice S. Shankarasubban was known for his love of books, music, and sports. He was also an avid traveller and had visited many countries around the world.

Final Farewell

The passing away of Justice S. Shankarasubban has left a void in the legal fraternity and the society as a whole. His contributions to the field of law and justice will always be remembered and cherished. The legal community in Kerala and across the country has expressed their condolences and paid their respects to the departed soul.

The body of Justice S. Shankarasubban will be brought to the Judicial Academy in Angamaly for public viewing. The final rites will be performed at the family’s ancestral home in Thrissur. The legal fraternity and the people of Kerala have come together to mourn the loss of a great judge and a wonderful human being.

Conclusion

Justice S. Shankarasubban will always be remembered for his contribution to the field of law and justice. He was a man of integrity, dedication, and commitment to justice. His passing away is a great loss to the legal fraternity and the society as a whole. The people of Kerala and the legal community across the country will always remember him with fondness and respect.

