Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former House Speaker and College President David M. Bartley Dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering David M. Bartley: A Politician and Educator

David M. Bartley, a former Massachusetts House Speaker and president of Holyoke Community College, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88. Bartley was known for his ability to balance the interests of different political factions, paying close attention to his colleagues’ perceptions of him. “I have to convince the conservatives that I’m conservative, the liberals that I’m liberal, the Democrats that I’m partisan, and the Republicans that I’m fair,” he once said. Bartley was born and raised in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and was the youngest of four brothers. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1952, where he demonstrated expertise on the basketball court. An older brother pushed him to go to college, and he attended Holyoke Junior College, now Holyoke Community College, where he played basketball and was elected to student offices. He later graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelor’s degree, returning later to receive a master’s degree.

Bartley’s political career began in 1962 when he ran for a House seat and won. He served as House Speaker from 1969 to 1975, during which time he cosponsored the state’s special education law and sponsored a firearms bill that became law. The Bartley-Fox law mandated a one-year mandatory minimum sentence for those convicted of illegally carrying a gun. Bartley’s legislative efforts were praised by former Governor Michael S. Dukakis, who said, “I always had a lot of respect for him. I thought he ran a good Legislature, a good House, and we did good things because of that.”

Bartley stepped down from his House Speaker position in 1975 to become president of Holyoke Community College, where he remained until his retirement in 2004, aside from a leave in the early 1980s to serve as secretary of administration and finance during Governor Edward J. King’s administration. Bartley was credited with securing funding to rebuild the college after a fire destroyed the main buildings in 1968. Throughout his life, Bartley was a true champion for the City of Holyoke, according to US Representative Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat.

Bartley’s legacy as a politician and educator is remembered by his family, colleagues, and community. He was an “amazing person and a great dad,” said his son David, a Holyoke city councilor. Bartley’s ability to balance political interests and maintain strong relationships with his constituents is a testament to his dedication and leadership. His service to his alma matter and his community will be remembered for years to come.

David M. Bartley Massachusetts House speaker College president Massachusetts politics Massachusetts education

News Source : Bryan Marquard

Source Link :David M. Bartley, state’s youngest House speaker and longtime college president, dies at 88/