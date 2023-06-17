Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Imam of Mecca Masjid dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Imam and Khateeb of Mecca Masjid, Hafiz Mohd Osman Naqshbandi Passes Away at 75

Hyderabad: Hafiz Mohd Osman Naqshbandi, former Imam and Khateeb of Mecca Masjid, passed away due to cardiac arrest at his house in Tolichowki early on Saturday. He was 75 years old.

Hafiz Osman served as the Imam for approximately five decades and led the prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid. In the morning, he complained of chest pain and passed away shortly after at his residence.

The funeral procession was taken out from his home in Tolichowki around 3 pm, and hundreds of people attended the last prayers. The Namaz-e-Janaza, or funeral prayers, were held at Mecca Masjid after Namaz-e-Asar. The body was later taken to the Dargah Abdullah Shah Sahab at Misrigunj grounds. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and other leaders attended the funeral.

The Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao, expressed his condolences on the passing of Hafiz Maulana Muhammad Usman Naqshbandi. He recognized the commendable services of the Imam, who worked for about fifty years, and remembered Maulana’s efforts and his association with the departed Islamic scholar since the Telangana movement. The Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Hafiz Mohd Osman Naqshbandi was a well-known figure in the Islamic community and will be missed by many.

News Source : Telangana Today

Source Link :Hyderabad: Former Imam of Mecca Masjid passes away at 75/