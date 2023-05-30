Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Israeli Justice Jacob Turkel Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel Passes Away at 88

Israel is mourning the loss of former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel, who passed away at the age of 88. The announcement was made by the court on Monday, with the President of the Supreme Court, Judge Esther Hayut, and other judges expressing their condolences to the family.

Turkel was born in Tel Aviv in 1935 to Austrian immigrants and graduated with a law degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1960. He served as a judge in various courts from 1967 to 1995, including a two-year stint as an acting Supreme Court Justice. In 1995, he became a full Supreme Court justice, serving until 2005.

Turkel was also known for leading a special independent commission of inquiry, referred to as the Turkel Commission, into the events of the Mavi Marmara incident in 2010. The incident involved the Israeli Navy intercepting a Turkish-organized flotilla of ships trying to break Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. During the confrontation, nine Turks were killed and 10 Israeli soldiers were injured.

The Turkel Commission concluded that Israel’s blockade of Gaza was lawful, and that the Israeli decision to intercept the flotilla was consistent with international norms. The navy’s use of force was also deemed legal pursuant to the rules of international law.

From 2010 to 2018, Turkel served on a committee tasked with vetting people appointed to senior government positions. He was married for 65 years until his wife, Miriam, passed away in 2018. He is survived by two daughters, and funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Turkel was well-respected in the legal community and known for his dedication to upholding the law. His passing is a great loss for Israel, and his legacy will continue to be felt in the legal profession for years to come.

The Israeli Supreme Court has played a crucial role in the country’s democracy, ensuring that the rule of law is upheld and protecting the rights of citizens. Turkel’s contributions to the court and his work on the Turkel Commission are a testament to his commitment to justice and the rule of law.

As Israel mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished legal minds, it is important to reflect on the importance of the judiciary in ensuring a just and fair society. Turkel’s legacy is a reminder of the vital role that the courts play in upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens.

In the face of growing challenges to democracy and the rule of law around the world, Turkel’s commitment to justice and fairness is more important than ever. His work will continue to inspire future generations of legal professionals to uphold the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Jacob Turkel Israeli Supreme Court Justice Israeli Legal System Israeli Politics Israeli Law

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel dies/