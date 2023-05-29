Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel Passes Away at 88

The legal community in Israel is mourning the loss of former Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel, who passed away at the age of 88. Turkel, who served on the highest court in Israel for a decade, was highly respected for his legal expertise and commitment to justice.

Early Life and Career

Jacob Turkel was born in Tel Aviv in 1935 to Austrian immigrants. He pursued his education at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he received his law degree in 1960. Turkel began his legal career as a judge in various courts in Israel, serving from 1967 to 1995. During this time, he also served as an acting Supreme Court Justice for two years.

Supreme Court Justice

In 1995, Turkel was appointed as a full Supreme Court Justice, a position he held until 2005. During his tenure on the court, Turkel was known for his dedication to the rule of law and his commitment to justice. He was an influential voice on many important cases and was respected by his colleagues for his legal expertise and thoughtful approach to decision-making.

Turkel Commission

In 2010, Turkel was appointed to lead a special independent commission of inquiry, known as the Turkel Commission, into the events of the Mavi Marmara incident. This incident involved the interception of a Turkish-organized flotilla of ships attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. During the operation, Turkish activists armed with knives and other weapons attacked Israeli navy commandos, resulting in the deaths of nine Turkish activists and injuries to ten Israeli soldiers.

The Turkel Commission concluded that Israel’s blockade of Gaza was lawful, and that the decision to intercept the flotilla was consistent with international norms. The commission also found that the navy’s use of force was legal under the rules of international law.

Committee on Appointments

After completing his work on the Turkel Commission, Turkel continued to serve his country in various capacities. From 2010 to 2018, he was a member of a committee tasked with vetting people appointed to senior government positions. Turkel brought his legal expertise and commitment to justice to this role, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals were appointed to these important positions.

Personal Life

Turkel was married for 65 years to his wife, Miriam, until her death in 2018. They had two daughters together. Turkel was known for his dedication to his family, as well as his commitment to his country and the rule of law.

Conclusion

The passing of former Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel is a great loss to the legal community in Israel and beyond. Turkel was a respected legal scholar and advocate for justice who dedicated his life to serving his country. His legacy will live on through his contributions to the legal system and his commitment to justice and fairness.

News Source : JewishPress

Source Link :Former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel Dies | The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com | Pesach Benson / TPS | 9 Sivan 5783 – May 29, 2023/