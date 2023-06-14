Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Italian PM dies at 86, cause of death unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi death: Italy’s former PM dies aged 86 as cause of death remains unknown

On September 29, 2021, Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi passed away at the age of 86. He had been hospitalized for several weeks due to heart problems.

Berlusconi was a controversial figure in Italian politics, serving as Prime Minister for a total of nine years between 1994 and 2011. He was known for his charisma, business acumen, and populist appeal, as well as his personal scandals and legal troubles.

Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi began his career as a real estate developer and media mogul. He founded the media company Mediaset in the 1980s, which became one of the largest broadcasting companies in Italy. He also owned the football club AC Milan, which won numerous championships under his ownership.

Berlusconi entered politics in the early 1990s, forming the center-right party Forza Italia in 1994. He won the general election that year and became Prime Minister for the first time. He served two more terms as Prime Minister, from 2001 to 2006 and from 2008 to 2011.

During his time in office, Berlusconi implemented pro-business policies and oversaw economic growth, but also faced numerous scandals and legal challenges. He was accused of corruption, tax fraud, and sex scandals, and faced multiple trials and investigations. He was also criticized for his close ties to the media and his conflicts of interest as a media owner and politician.

Despite these controversies, Berlusconi remained popular among many Italians, especially in the south and in rural areas. He was known for his populist rhetoric and his ability to connect with ordinary people, as well as his flamboyant lifestyle and public persona.

After leaving office in 2011, Berlusconi remained active in politics and continued to lead Forza Italia. He also faced health problems in recent years, including heart surgery and COVID-19.

Berlusconi’s death has been met with mixed reactions in Italy. Some have praised his leadership and his contributions to Italian politics and society, while others have criticized his scandals and his impact on Italian democracy.

The cause of Berlusconi’s death has not yet been announced, but his health had been in decline for some time. His passing marks the end of an era in Italian politics and media, and raises questions about the future of his party and his legacy.

Many Italians have expressed condolences and memories of Berlusconi on social media, sharing photos and stories of his life and career. His impact on Italian politics and culture will be felt for years to come.

