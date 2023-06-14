Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italian Prime Minister and Media Mogul, Dies at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister and media mogul, passed away at the age of 86 on September 27, 2021. Berlusconi had been admitted to a Milan hospital on September 24 for pre-planned tests related to his leukemia. His death came just three weeks after he was discharged following a six-week stay at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, during which time doctors revealed he had a rare type of blood cancer.

Berlusconi was a controversial figure in Italian politics, having led Italy three times between 1994 and 2011, for a total of nine years. He was known for his charisma, clownish behavior, and promises of economic success, but was forced out as a debt crisis gripped his country. Despite this, his influence extended well beyond politics, thanks to his extensive TV, newspaper, and sporting interests.

Berlusconi was a self-made man who began his career as a real-estate magnate before investing in television channels which broke the mould in Italy, featuring shows particularly popular with housewives, later a pillar of his electorate. He portrayed himself as both the messiah and a martyr and enjoyed widespread popularity, though detractors accused him of cronyism, corruption, and pushing through laws to protect his own interests.

Berlusconi’s fans admired his plain speaking, although many Italians were acutely embarrassed by his crude jokes and insults on the international stage, as well as his endless legal cases, which resulted in one conviction for corporate tax fraud. While Italy’s economy floundered, the self-professed playboy was hosting his notorious “bunga bunga” sex parties, which triggered a series of trials that were only wrapped up in recent months.

Berlusconi’s business empire was estimated to be worth around seven billion dollars, with his family and friends expected to be housed in a Pharaoh-inspired marble mausoleum at his villa in Arcore, near Milan, upon their deaths.

Berlusconi is survived by his 33-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, two ex-wives, and five children, some of whom help run his empire. While it is too soon for details of his funeral, his impact on political, economic, sporting, and television life was unprecedented, according to ex-prime minister Matteo Renzi. Berlusconi made history in Italy, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Silvio Berlusconi, Former PM Who Reshaped Italy’s Politics, Dies at 86/