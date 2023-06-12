Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi: A Controversial Italian Leader

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, one of the country’s most charismatic and controversial contemporary leaders, has died at the age of 86. His lawyer confirmed his death to CBS News. Berlusconi had been in and out of hospitals in recent years, including in April when he was admitted and treated for heart problems.

Berlusconi’s rise to power was an unusual one. He was a former cruise ship singer who reinvented himself as a real estate tycoon and media mogul before entering Italian politics and becoming prime minister for the first time in 1994. He then dominated Italian politics and culture for two decades despite, or perhaps in part because of, seemingly endless gaffes.

Berlusconi was known for his provocative comments, which often sparked outrage. He once referred to former U.S. President Barack Obama as “sun-tanned” and quipped that it was “better” to like girls than be gay. He also painted himself as a victim of “political correctness,” but his penchant for the seedier side of wealth and power, including the notorious “Bunga Bunga” sex parties he hosted at his mansions in Milan and Sardinia, eventually brought legal repercussions.

He ended up in court accused of paying an underage girl to sleep with him and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Those charges were ultimately overturned, however, and similar scenarios played out in more than 20 separate trials, most of them on corruption, embezzlement, and bribery charges.

In six of the cases, the charges were dropped because of new financial laws he helped pass as the nation’s leader, decriminalizing the actions involved, or because the statute of limitations had run out. Berlusconi would claim in court that it was all fiction, railing against “liberal elites,” “leftist” judges, and a “hostile media” despite owning TV channels, magazines, and newspapers himself.

In 2013, charges against Berlusconi finally stuck. He was convicted of tax fraud and sentenced to four years in prison, though the sentence was commuted to just one year of community service at a nursing home due to his age. It marked the end of his foothold on the political center stage in Italy, but his populist legacy was to show the world that people with more star power than political experience could rise to the highest offices of state.

Berlusconi’s death has left a huge void in Italian politics. The country’s defense chief Guido Crosseto lauded Berlusconi in a tweet, saying his death had left “a huge void because he was great. An era is over, an era is closing.” Berlusconi was a divisive figure who had his share of supporters and critics. Some viewed him as a charismatic leader who brought Italy to the forefront of international politics, while others saw him as a corrupt politician who used his wealth and power to further his own interests.

Regardless of one’s opinion of him, Berlusconi was a significant figure in Italian politics who left a lasting impact on the country’s political landscape. His rise to power and the controversies that surrounded him serve as a cautionary tale for those who seek to enter politics without a clear understanding of the responsibilities that come with it. Berlusconi’s legacy will continue to be debated, but there is no doubt that he was a larger-than-life figure who left an indelible mark on Italian history.

News Source : Chris Livesay,Tucker Reals

Source Link :Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, has died at the age of 86/