Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Italian Prime Minister and Media Mogul Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86

Silvio Berlusconi: The Controversial Life and Legacy of Italy’s Former Prime Minister and Media Tycoon

Silvio Berlusconi, the former three-time prime minister of Italy and media tycoon, passed away at the age of 86. The news of his death has sparked mixed reactions in Italy and around the world, with some hailing him as a charismatic leader who transformed Italy’s economy and others condemning him for his many scandals and controversies.

Berlusconi was a larger-than-life figure who dominated Italian politics for over two decades, starting in the early 1990s. He was born in Milan in 1936 and started his career as a singer and musician before becoming a successful businessman in the construction and media industries. He founded his own media empire, Mediaset, which included three national TV channels, as well as newspapers, magazines, and radio stations.

Berlusconi’s entry into politics was somewhat unexpected, but he quickly rose to prominence as the leader of the center-right Forza Italia party, which he founded in 1994. He won his first election as prime minister in 1994, but his government lasted only seven months due to internal divisions and corruption scandals.

Berlusconi returned to power in 2001 and served as prime minister for a total of nine years, making him the longest-serving prime minister in post-war Italy. During his tenure, he implemented a series of economic and social reforms, including tax cuts, privatization, and pension reform. He also invested heavily in infrastructure and public works, such as high-speed trains, highways, and airports.

However, Berlusconi’s legacy is also marked by numerous scandals and controversies, both personal and political. He was accused of corruption, tax fraud, bribery, and mafia connections, among other things. He was also notorious for his sexist and vulgar comments, and for his scandalous private life, which included multiple marriages, affairs, and allegations of prostitution and underage sex.

Berlusconi’s controversial style and policies divided Italian society and politics, with some seeing him as a savior and others as a danger to democracy and the rule of law. He was often compared to other populist leaders, such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, for his authoritarian tendencies and disregard for the media and the opposition.

Berlusconi’s health had been a concern in recent years, as he suffered from various ailments, including heart problems and chronic leukaemia. He was readmitted to a Milan hospital for medical checks just before his death, but his doctors said that his condition was not critical.

Berlusconi’s death marks the end of an era in Italian politics and media. His legacy is complex and controversial, but he will be remembered as a charismatic and influential figure who left a lasting mark on Italy and the world. His passing also raises questions about the future of Italian politics and the role of media in shaping public opinion and democracy.

News Source : euronews

