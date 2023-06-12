Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italian Prime Minister, Dies at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy and media mogul, died on Monday at the age of 86. Berlusconi was hospitalized on Friday for the second time in months for the treatment of chronic leukemia. He was a controversial figure in Italian politics, admired by some for his charisma and criticized by others for his alleged corruption and threats to democracy.

A Complicated Legacy

Berlusconi was a larger-than-life figure who used his immense wealth and control of television networks to launch his political career. He served as Italy’s Prime Minister three times, and his Forza Italia political party was a coalition partner with current Premier Giorgia Meloni. Berlusconi’s friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin put him at odds with Meloni, a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

Despite his personal scandals, Berlusconi seemed untouchable for many years. Criminal cases were launched against him, but many were dismissed due to Italy’s slow-moving justice system or were won on appeal. Investigations targeted his steamy so-called “bunga bunga” parties involving young women and minors, or his businesses, which included the soccer team AC Milan, the country’s three biggest private TV networks, magazines, a daily newspaper, and advertising and film companies.

Only one case led to a conviction—a tax fraud case stemming from a sale of movie rights in his business empire. Berlusconi was stripped of his Senate seat and banned from running or holding public office for six years under anti-corruption laws. However, he stayed at the helm of Forza Italia and eventually held office again, elected to the European Parliament at the age of 82 and then last year to the Italian Senate.

A Divisive Figure

Berlusconi’s legacy is a complicated one, with many Italians holding strong opinions about him. Former Premier Matteo Renzi recognized Berlusconi’s impact on Italian politics, economics, sport, and television in a message on Twitter on Monday. He wrote, “Silvio Berlusconi made history in this country. Many loved him, many hated him. All must recognize that his impact on political life, but also economic, sport, and television, has been without precedence.”

Berlusconi’s supporters saw him as a capable and charismatic statesman who sought to raise Italy’s profile on the world stage. However, his critics accused him of using his political power to enrich himself and his businesses, threatening democracy in the process. Berlusconi’s personal scandals, including his love of younger women, also drew criticism.

A Life in the Public Eye

Berlusconi’s rise to power was fueled by his immense wealth and control of Italy’s media landscape. He was a former cruise ship crooner who used his charm and connections to build a media empire that included television networks, newspapers, magazines, and advertising and film companies. Berlusconi’s political career was marked by controversy and scandal, but he remained a prominent figure in Italian politics until his death.

Berlusconi’s death marks the end of an era in Italian politics. While his legacy is a complicated one, there is no denying that he had a significant impact on Italian society and politics. As Italy reflects on his life, it is clear that Berlusconi’s influence will be felt for years to come.

