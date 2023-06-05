Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Ivy Tech President Lamkin dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ivy Tech Community College President Emeritus Gerald I. Lamkin Passes Away

Ivy Tech Community College President Emeritus Gerald I. Lamkin, who served as the president of both Ivy Tech Community College and the Ivy Tech Foundation from 1983-2007, has passed away at the age of 86.

A Legacy of Service

Lamkin dedicated 40 years of his life to Ivy Tech Community College, starting as a part-time instructor in 1967. He worked his way up to administrative roles including the business manager and director of education for the then-Indianapolis Region, dean for the then-Muncie and Richmond regions, and statewide vice president of operations before becoming the president in 1983.

During his tenure, Ivy Tech underwent significant changes, expanding from an enrollment of approximately 45,000 to over 120,000 students in 13 individual regions with no transfer degrees to one comprehensive statewide community college with 23 locations.

“No single leader has had more impact on Ivy Tech than Gerald Lamkin; he was the father of Indiana’s community college system,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.

“His visionary leadership transitioned the College from a vocational school and positioned it to become what it is today: Indiana’s workforce development engine.”

A Life of Service

Lamkin was known not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his love of family, friends, and community. He was a devout Christian and always maintained a positive attitude. Lamkin was also a five-time recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest honor an Indiana governor can bestow.

He served on numerous community boards and organizations, including the American and Indiana Vocational Associations, the American Association of Community Colleges, the American Technical Education Association, and the Indiana Manufacturers Association, among others.

Memorial Contributions

Lamkin is survived by his wife, Louise, his son William Ray Lamkin, his daughter Jeri Criddle and her husband Troy Dempsey-Criddle, III, four grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

The Lamkin family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Gerald and Louise Lamkin Scholarship with the Ivy Tech Foundation.

“Ivy Tech has always been a big part of our family and we hope to continue our father’s legacy by creating more scholarships for students and staff. Nothing would make him more proud than for his family and friends to continue to support a cause that was most important to him, helping others to succeed,” said Criddle.

Final Thoughts

Gerald I. Lamkin leaves behind a legacy of leadership, service, and dedication to Ivy Tech Community College and the state of Indiana. His visionary leadership and commitment to student success have left an indelible mark on the college and will continue to shape its future for years to come.

News Source : WRBI Radio – Southeastern Indiana’s First Choice

Source Link :Former Ivy Tech President Lamkin passes away at 86/