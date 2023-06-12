Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Japan Cabinet Secretary Aoki Passes Away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Mikio Aoki Passes Away at 89

On June 12, 2023, Japan mourned the loss of former Chief Cabinet Secretary Mikio Aoki, who died at the age of 89. Aoki had also served as the secretary-general for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the House of Councillors.

Aoki was a native of Shimane Prefecture in western Japan and was first elected to the Upper House of the Diet in 1986. During his political career, he served as the Chief Cabinet Secretary for two prime ministers, Keizo Obuchi and Yoshiro Mori. He was known for his calm and measured demeanor, which earned him respect from both sides of the political aisle.

As Chief Cabinet Secretary, Aoki played a crucial role in Japan’s response to the 1995 Kobe earthquake, which killed over 6,000 people. He was also instrumental in Japan’s efforts to normalize relations with North Korea in the early 2000s, serving as a key negotiator in talks between the two countries.

Aoki’s passing was met with tributes from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Akio Matsumoto praised Aoki’s dedication to public service, saying, “Mr. Aoki devoted his life to serving the Japanese people, and his contributions to our country will never be forgotten.”

Opposition leader Yukio Edano also paid his respects, saying, “Mr. Aoki was a true statesman who always put the interests of the country first. His passing is a great loss for Japan.”

Aoki’s retirement from politics in 2010 marked the end of a distinguished career that spanned over two decades. He was widely respected for his integrity and dedication to public service, and his passing is a reminder of the importance of these values in Japan’s political culture.

As Japan continues to navigate a rapidly changing global landscape, Aoki’s legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of strong and principled leadership. His passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but for all those who value the ideals of public service and dedication to the common good.

News Source : nippon.com

Source Link :Ex-Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Aoki Dies at 89/