Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Jets Super Bowl Hero Passes Away

Remembering Jim Turner: The Kicker Who Helped Lead the Jets to Super Bowl III Victory

The NFL community is mourning the loss of former New York Jets kicker Jim Turner, who passed away on June 10, 2023, at the age of 82. Known for his instrumental role in the Jets’ historic Super Bowl III victory, Turner leaves behind a legacy as one of the league’s most accomplished kickers of all time.

Turner was born on November 28, 1940, in Martinez, California. After playing college football at the University of Utah, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 19th round of the 1963 NFL Draft. However, he was cut by the team before the start of the season and signed with the Jets in 1964.

During his time with the Jets, Turner established himself as one of the most reliable kickers in the league. He scored a then-record 145 points in the 1968 season, which included a perfect 34-for-34 on field goal attempts. His performance that year earned him his only Pro Bowl selection.

But it was in Super Bowl III where Turner cemented his legacy as a Jets legend. Facing the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts, the Jets pulled off one of the greatest upsets in NFL history, winning 16-7. Turner played a crucial role in the victory, kicking three field goals (32, 30, and 9 yards) to account for 10 of the Jets’ 16 points.

After spending seven seasons with the Jets, Turner was traded to the Denver Broncos for kicker Bobby Howfield in 1971. He would go on to play nine seasons in Denver, where he set numerous team records and earned a spot in the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

At the time of his retirement in 1979, Turner was the second-leading scorer in NFL history, behind only George Blanda. He finished his career with 1,437 points, 304 field goals, and 475 extra points. He never missed a game in his career, playing in 228 consecutive games.

Turner’s impact on the NFL extends beyond his on-field accomplishments. He was a pioneer in the movement for player rights and was one of the leaders of the 1970 NFL Players Association strike. He later served as the executive director of the NFLPA from 1983 to 1987.

Despite his success as a player and his contributions as an advocate for player rights, Turner’s legacy has been somewhat overshadowed by his involvement in the 1978 “Dirty Dozen” scandal. Along with several other Broncos players, Turner was accused of soliciting prostitutes and using drugs during a trip to Hawaii. The scandal resulted in fines, suspensions, and damaged reputations for those involved.

However, it is important to remember Turner for his contributions to the game of football both on and off the field. He was a key member of one of the most significant moments in NFL history and helped pave the way for future generations of players to fight for their rights.

As the NFL community mourns the loss of Jim Turner, we remember him as a true legend of the game and a trailblazer for player rights. Rest in peace, Jim.

