Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former JPMC Chief Seemin Jamali dies after long illness

Remembering Dr. Seemin Jamali: The Iron Lady of Pakistan’s Medical Community

On Saturday evening, the medical community in Pakistan was saddened by the news of the passing of Dr. Seemin Jamali, a renowned doctor who was affectionately known as the “iron lady” or “bullet lady”. She was 61 years old, and her family confirmed that she had been battling colon cancer since 2020.

A Life of Service to the People of Pakistan

Dr. Jamali began her medical career in Nawabshah before joining Jinnah Hospital, where she dedicated herself to serving the people of Pakistan through a government healthcare facility. Her exceptional talent and dedication to her work did not go unnoticed, and in November 2016, she was appointed as the executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), one of the largest public healthcare institutions in the country.

Throughout her tenure, Dr. Jamali became synonymous with the hospital, often being the first point of contact during medical emergencies in Karachi. Her tireless efforts and exceptional leadership skills earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and patients alike.

A Legacy that Will Not Be Forgotten

After a distinguished career in the medical field, Dr. Jamali retired from her service in August 2021, leaving behind a lasting impact on the field of medicine. Her exceptional contributions to the medical field were recognized with the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence).

Dr. Jamali’s passing is a great loss to the medical community in Pakistan. Her dedication to her work and her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare in the country will be remembered and celebrated. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of doctors and healthcare professionals to follow in her footsteps.

A Difficult Battle with Cancer

In recent days, Dr. Jamali’s health had deteriorated significantly, and she was reported to be in critical condition. She had been receiving intensive care treatment at a private hospital, with her oxygen levels dropping and using a BiPAP machine for respiratory support. Her husband had informed that she was admitted to the hospital last Friday when her condition worsened.

Despite her courageous battle with cancer, Dr. Jamali continued to work tirelessly to serve the people of Pakistan. Her determination and resilience in the face of adversity were an inspiration to all who knew her.

A Great Loss to the Medical Community

The passing of Dr. Seemin Jamali is a great loss to the medical community in Pakistan. Her contributions to healthcare in the country will be remembered for years to come. She was not only an exceptional doctor but also a leader and a role model for all those who aspire to serve their communities through the field of medicine.

Dr. Jamali’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of doctors and healthcare professionals in Pakistan. She will always be remembered as a true hero, who dedicated her life to serving others and improving the healthcare system in her country.

News Source : Hussnain Bhutta

Source Link :Former JPMC Chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away after prolonged illness/