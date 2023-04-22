Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Judge Mary Horn’s Cause of Death Explained.

Mary Horn, the former judge of Denton County passed away and the reason for her demise has been disclosed.

Prominent Texas Politician Mary Horn Passes Away: A Look into Her Life and Career

Mary Horn, a widely respected figure in Texas politics and a former judge in Denton County, passed away on April 21, 2023. Denton County officials announced her death via a Facebook post. Horn served as tax assessor and collector for Denton County for over ten years before being elected as county judge in 2002. During her 16-year tenure as a judge, Horn led several initiatives that left a considerable impact on the community. Her passing has left a great void in Denton County and the entire state of Texas.

Who was Mary Horn?

Mary Horn was a prominent figure in Denton County politics for several decades. She served as the county’s tax assessor-collector from 1993 until 2002, and then as county judge for the next 16 years. She wrote nine pieces of state legislation as tax assessor-collector, which helped improve the lives of Texans and reduced tax expenses for local governments, schools, and county residents. Horn was nominated as Tax Assessor-Collector of the Year in 1999 by the Tax Assessor-Collector Association and received a lifetime honorary membership in the organization for her contributions to the industry.

Horn’s husband, Jim Horn, was also involved in politics, serving as representative for Denton County in the Texas House of Representatives for several years. When they entered politics in the 1970s, there were few Republican elected officials in the region. However, with Jim’s election in 1980 and Mary’s election as tax assessor-collector ten years later, Denton County began to trend red, helped by newly registered voters from the Carrollton area. Mary’s close relationships with supporters and acquaintances helped her win the position of county judge in 2002, following the resignation of the incumbent Democratic judge.

As county judge, Horn oversaw several crucial initiatives and controversies, including the ongoing debate over the Confederate statue in Denton County. Under her leadership, the commissioner’s court created a formal committee to address the memorial, and officials were ordered to search for old county records about the monument. However, the county did not physically alter the monument during Horn’s tenure despite several protests and demonstrations by individuals who wanted it removed or augmented with historical context.

How Did Mary Horn Die?

Mary Horn passed away peacefully at her home. The cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed. Denton County shared the news of Horn’s passing on Facebook and expressed its profound sadness at the loss of the beloved and highly respected member of their community.

Tributes on Social Media for Mary Horn

Nick Augustine praised Horn’s tough and resolute spirit, recalling how he first met her as a mentor. He expressed his sorrow for her loss and wished her a peaceful rest in heaven.

Tan Parker conveyed his condolences for Horn’s passing, stating that she is now in the arms of the Lord and will be forever loved and missed.

Mark Davis extended his condolences for Mary Horn’s passing, calling her a person with a heart for service and a heart devoted to her husband. He referred to her as a good and faithful servant.

Mary Horn’s passing has left many saddened, and her presence in Texas politics will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and the community of Denton County during this difficult time.