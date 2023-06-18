Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former KC Royals Manager Dick Howser Passes at 51

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Dick Howser: Remembering the KC Royals’ Legendary Manager

On June 17, 1987, the baseball world lost a true legend. Dick Howser, the beloved manager of the Kansas City Royals, passed away at the age of 51 after a battle with brain cancer.

The Early Years

Dick Howser was born on May 14, 1936, in Miami, Florida. He played college baseball at Florida State University, where he was a standout shortstop and team captain. After college, Howser was signed by the Kansas City Athletics and spent five seasons in the minor leagues before making his major league debut in 1961.

The Coaching Years

After retiring as a player in 1968, Howser became a coach for the New York Yankees. He spent seven seasons as a coach before being promoted to manager in 1980. In his first season as manager, Howser led the Yankees to a 103-59 record and a World Series appearance.

The KC Royals Years

After three seasons with the Yankees, Howser was hired as the manager of the Kansas City Royals in 1981. He quickly became a fan favorite in Kansas City, leading the team to their first World Series championship in 1985.

Howser’s leadership and coaching style were praised by both players and fans. He was known for his calm demeanor and his ability to get the best out of his players. Howser was also a master at making strategic decisions during games, earning him a reputation as one of the best managers in the game.

The Brain Tumor Diagnosis

In 1986, Howser was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Despite his diagnosis, he continued to manage the Royals during the 1986 season and led the team to the American League Championship Series. However, by the end of the season, Howser’s health had deteriorated to the point where he was unable to manage the team.

The Legacy of Dick Howser

Dick Howser’s legacy lives on in the hearts of Kansas City Royals fans and in the world of baseball. He was a true legend in the game and a shining example of what it means to be a great coach and leader.

Howser’s impact on the Kansas City Royals cannot be overstated. He led the team to their first World Series championship in 1985 and helped establish a winning culture in Kansas City that continued long after his passing.

Howser’s legacy also extends beyond the Royals. He was a mentor and friend to many in the baseball community, and his coaching style and leadership continue to inspire coaches and players at all levels of the game.

The Dick Howser Trophy

To honor his legacy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association created the Dick Howser Trophy in 1987. The award is given annually to the best college baseball player in the country and is considered one of the most prestigious individual awards in college baseball.

Remembering Dick Howser

It’s hard to believe that it has been over 30 years since Dick Howser passed away. But his impact on the Kansas City Royals and the game of baseball will never be forgotten.

As we remember Dick Howser on this day, let’s take a moment to reflect on his legacy and the impact he had on the game of baseball. He was a true legend and will always be missed.

News Source : kingsofkauffman.com – Jacob Milham

Source Link :On This Day: Former KC Royals manager Dick Howser dies at 51/