Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Lanarkshire Councillor Remembered in Tributes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr Imtiaz Majid’s Contribution to Coatbridge South

Dr Imtiaz Majid was a prominent figure in the Coatbridge South community, serving as a local councillor from 2012 to 2017. During his tenure, he made significant contributions towards the development of the area, working tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents.

Education and Career

Dr Imtiaz Majid was born in Pakistan and moved to Scotland in 1991. He obtained a degree in medicine from the University of Glasgow and went on to work as a General Practitioner in various parts of Scotland. He became active in local politics, joining the Scottish National Party (SNP) and was elected as a councillor for Coatbridge South in 2012.

Community Work

Dr Majid was a well-known figure in the Monklands community, and his work as a councillor reflected his commitment to improving the lives of local residents. He was involved in a range of initiatives to support the community, from campaigning for better health services to championing environmental causes.

One of Dr Majid’s most significant achievements was his work to promote education in the area. He was a strong advocate for improving access to education, particularly for disadvantaged children. He worked closely with local schools and community groups to develop initiatives aimed at improving educational outcomes and promoting lifelong learning.

Dr Majid was also a vocal champion of environmental issues. He was a firm believer in the need to protect the environment and promote sustainable development. He worked hard to raise awareness of environmental issues and was involved in campaigns to reduce waste, promote recycling, and protect local green spaces.

Healthcare and Social Services

As a qualified doctor, Dr Majid was particularly interested in healthcare and social services. He was committed to improving access to healthcare for all residents and worked with local health providers to develop initiatives aimed at improving health outcomes. He was also involved in campaigns to promote mental health awareness and support for those affected by mental health issues.

Dr Majid was a passionate advocate for social justice, and he worked tirelessly to improve access to social services for vulnerable members of the community. He was involved in campaigns to promote social inclusion and tackle poverty and inequality. He also worked to support local charities and community groups that provide vital services to those in need.

Legacy

Dr Imtiaz Majid’s contributions to Coatbridge South will be remembered for many years to come. His commitment to improving the lives of local residents, promoting education, protecting the environment, and supporting healthcare and social services has left a lasting legacy.

Dr Majid’s work as a councillor was characterized by his dedication, passion, and integrity. He was respected and admired by his colleagues and constituents alike and was widely regarded as a model local politician. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of politicians and community activists to work towards a better, more equitable society.

Conclusion

Dr Imtiaz Majid’s contributions to Coatbridge South were significant and far-reaching. His tireless work as a local councillor demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents and promoting social justice. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of politicians and community activists to work towards a better, more equitable society.

Councillor tributes Lanarkshire Lanarkshire councillor obituary Condolences for Lanarkshire councillor Former Lanarkshire councillor remembered Lanarkshire council pays tribute to former councillor

News Source : Daily Record

Source Link :Tributes paid to former Lanarkshire councillor who passed away this week/