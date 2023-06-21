Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Lawyer Ira Hatch Dies at Age 76 in Prison

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ira Hatch, the disbarred Vero Beach lawyer who was convicted of racketeering for stealing $4.2 million from hundreds of legal and real estate clients, died in prison this month while serving a 30-year term. He was 76 years old. Hatch’s death marked the end of one of the biggest Ponzi scheme crimes on the Treasure Coast, according to two prosecutors who convicted him in 2010.

Hatch was arrested in January 2008 after Vero Beach police accused him of stealing money from his former law firm, Hatch & Doty, and his company, Coastal Escrow Services, which he shuttered in September 2007. Most of his victims were from Indian River and St. Lucie counties, and some lived out of state and in Canada.

“It is certainly one of the largest thefts that I saw in my years with State Attorney’s Office,” said Ryan Butler, who recently was appointed Indian River County Clerk of the Circuit Court. “There was a great deal of anger, and rightfully so, because many people… had saved up and put all their money as a deposit on their dream home, and now it was gone.”

Prosecutors at his trial called Hatch a “thief,” who used client money to support his family’s upper-class lifestyle and pay business expenses. At the time of his arrest, he and his former wife Margaret Marjorie Hatch were living in a $1 million home in Castaway Cove Wave II, a gated community on Vero Beach’s upscale barrier island.

Hatch’s money thefts were described as a “pyramid scheme” that was discovered in 2007 because the area’s booming real estate market was “drying up.” He was using the most recent deposits to pay for previous escrow deposits. By 2007, he no longer had the money in the escrow account to pay for the closings, because he’d been pulling it out for years. “And it just caught up to him,” Butler recalled. “A Ponzi scheme only works as long as you find new victims.”

Hatch also was stealing from his law firm’s trust account and illegally pocketed the proceeds from lawsuits. He stole $1 million from one estate, Butler recalled.

“As Vero Beach police began investigating Hatch’s crimes, detectives collected tens of thousands of pages of records as the list of victims grew,” Chief Dave Currey recalled. “To this day, I don’t think we’ve had anything larger with regard to the Ponzi-type scheme or embezzlement, or theft of large monies like that… It was Vero Bernie Madoff case. I mean, that’s basically what it was.”

Madoff, the imprisoned financier who stole an estimated $4.5 billion from his investor clients, was 82 when he died in 2021. He pleaded guilty in 2009 and was sentenced to 150 years in the largest Ponzi scheme in the nation’s history.

Hatch was 63 at the end of his two-month trial that abruptly ended when he struck a deal with prosecutors while jurors were still deliberating a verdict. He pleaded no contest to one count of racketeering, and the state dropped 42 counts of grand theft and money laundering.

Before that unexpected plea deal, prosecutors presented around 100 witnesses who described the financial destruction, battered trust, and sense of betrayal that raged for months following Hatch’s arrest. Prospective home buyers and renters testified that he’d been trusted with their money for real estate transactions. Realtors chipped in hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover his massive thefts.

Assistant State Attorney Lev Evans said at Hatch’s sentencing he thought, “This guy was once a successful attorney, and look at where he is now… What a fall from grace.”

“Hatch kept stealing because he needed more money than his law practice would support,” Evans said. “I hate to see somebody die in prison, and he did have some redeeming qualities. But that does not discount the fact that day after day for at least a few years, he showed up to work to steal. And every day he knew the potential penalty of what he was doing. He certainly got what he deserved.”

In the end, Hatch’s legacy is one of deceit, betrayal, and theft. He may have lived a life of luxury and privilege, but his greed and dishonesty caught up with him, leaving his victims devastated and his reputation in ruins.

News Source : Melissa E. Holsman

Source Link :Imprisoned former Vero Beach lawyer Ira Hatch dead at age 76/