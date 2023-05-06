Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Legislator Nabeesa Ummal Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MLA Nabeesa Ummal Passes Away

The political world of Kerala mourns the loss of former MLA Nabeesa Ummal. The 65-year-old politician passed away on the 9th of October 2021 due to a heart attack. She was a prominent leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and had served as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Kozhikode South constituency in 2006.

Nabeesa Ummal was born in 1956 in Kozhikode district of Kerala. She started her political career as a member of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the IUML. Later, she became a member of the IUML and served as the President of the women’s wing of the party.

She contested in the 2006 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections from the Kozhikode South constituency and won with a margin of over 17,000 votes. She was the first woman to represent the constituency in the state assembly. During her tenure as an MLA, she played a key role in the development of the constituency and worked towards the welfare of the people.

Nabeesa Ummal was known for her fearless and outspoken nature. She was a strong advocate for women’s rights and worked towards the empowerment of women in her constituency. She was also a prominent voice in the fight against communalism and worked towards communal harmony in the state.

Her sudden demise has left a void in the political arena of Kerala. Leaders from across the political spectrum have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late politician. IUML leaders described her as a “true leader” who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. They also hailed her as a role model for women in politics.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, also expressed his condolences and tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Nabeesa Ummal, former MLA of Kozhikode South. Her contributions to the development of the constituency and the state will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and friends.”

The news of her demise was a shock to many and has left her family, friends, and supporters in a state of grief. Her funeral was held at the Juma Masjid in Kozhikode on the 10th of October, and several political leaders and supporters paid their last respects.

Nabeesa Ummal’s death is a loss not just for her family and supporters but for the political arena of Kerala. Her contributions to the development of her constituency and the empowerment of women will always be remembered. She will be missed by all those who knew her and worked with her. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Kunti Dhruw

Source Link :पूर्व विधायक नबीसा उम्मल का निधन/