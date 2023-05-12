Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Malaysian Cycling Fed. Deputy President Naim Mohamad Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Malaysian National Cycling Federation Deputy President Datuk Naim Mohamad Passes Away at 68

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The Malaysian cycling fraternity is mourning the loss of one of its dedicated leaders, Datuk Naim Mohamad, who passed away this morning at UiTM Hospital in Puncak Alam, Selangor. He was 68 years old.

Naim had served as the deputy president of the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) for 10 years before stepping down in August 2016 due to health reasons. During his tenure, he was a tireless worker dedicated to the development and growth of cycling in Malaysia.

The news of Naim’s passing was confirmed by his daughter, Athirah, through a post on Facebook. She wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my father, Naim Mohamad, this morning. His remains will be taken to Kota Damansara Mosque for prayers before being laid to rest at Kota Damansara Muslim cemetery in Section 9.”

Upon hearing the news, MNCF Vice-President Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill expressed his deep condolences and described Naim’s death as a huge loss for the Malaysian cycling community. He said, “Naim was a dedicated worker and gave his time and energy to the development of cycling during his tenure of office in the MNCF since the 1980s. He served as Secretary of MNCF during the leadership of Tan Sri Darshan Singh in 1988 and thereafter as deputy president with Datuk Abu Samah Wahab. He was a good advisor and always willing to help and assist wherever possible. He will be missed by all.”

Naim’s contributions to the growth and success of cycling in Malaysia were significant. His passion and commitment to the sport were evident in the many initiatives he undertook during his tenure as MNCF deputy president. He played a key role in the organization of numerous national and international cycling events, including the Tour de Langkawi, which has become one of the most prestigious cycling races in Asia.

In addition to his work with the MNCF, Naim was also involved in other sports organizations in Malaysia. He served as the president of the Selangor Cycling Association and was a member of the National Sports Council.

Naim’s passing is a great loss not only for the cycling community but also for the broader Malaysian sports community. His dedication, passion, and tireless efforts to promote and develop cycling in Malaysia will be remembered and celebrated by all those who knew him.

As the Malaysian cycling community mourns the loss of a great leader, they will also be inspired by Naim’s legacy and continue to work towards the growth and success of cycling in Malaysia.

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :Former Malaysian National Cycling Federation deputy president Naim Mohamad dies/