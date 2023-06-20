Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Market Committee Official Commits Suicide by Train

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Officer of Agricultural Produce Market Committee Commits Suicide by Train

A former officer of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on Monday. His body was found at the railway crossing of Gorakhpur’s Defense Colony on Tuesday morning.

The Tragic Incident

The deceased officer, whose name has not been disclosed, was a former employee of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. According to sources, he was suffering from depression for some time. On Monday evening, he left his house and did not return. His family started searching for him but could not find him.

On Tuesday morning, his body was found at the railway crossing of Gorakhpur’s Defense Colony. The police were informed, and they reached the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem, and the police started an investigation into the matter.

The Reason Behind Suicide

The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet. However, the deceased officer was reportedly going through a tough time. According to sources, he was facing financial problems and had borrowed a considerable amount of money. He was also under a lot of stress due to his family problems.

As per the sources, he was upset over the fact that he was unable to repay his debts. He was also worried about his family’s future as he had no savings left. All these factors might have led him to take the extreme step.

The Role of Agricultural Produce Market Committee

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is a statutory body that regulates the marketing of agricultural produce in India. It was established to ensure fair prices for farmers and to protect them from exploitation by intermediaries.

APMCs operate in every state of India, and they provide a platform for farmers to sell their produce directly to buyers. They also provide facilities such as storage, grading, and transportation of agricultural produce.

The role of APMC is crucial in the agricultural sector. They not only provide a market for farmers but also ensure that they get a fair price for their produce. The APMCs also help in the development of agriculture by providing necessary infrastructure and facilities.

Conclusion

The suicide of the former officer of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee is a tragic incident. The reasons behind his suicide are not clear yet, but it is evident that he was going through a tough time. The incident highlights the need for better mental health support and financial assistance for employees of such bodies.

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee plays a significant role in the development of the agricultural sector. It provides a platform for farmers to sell their produce and ensures that they get a fair price for it. The APMCs must also take care of their employees and provide them with the necessary support to deal with personal and financial problems.

The incident is a wake-up call for the authorities to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The government should provide better mental health support and financial assistance to the employees of such bodies. It is essential to ensure that they do not feel stressed or overwhelmed due to personal or financial problems.

Overall, the incident is a reminder that we need to take care of our mental health and seek help when needed. It is crucial to realize that life is precious, and we should do everything possible to protect it.

East Market Committee Officer Suicide by Train Suicide of East Market Committee Officer by Train East Market Committee Officer Commits Suicide by Train Tragic Suicide of East Market Committee Officer by Train East Market Committee Officer’s Suicide by Train Shocking Incident.

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :पूर्व मंडी समिति अफसर ने ट्रेन से कटकर आत्महत्या की/