Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Mentonians School Teacher Derek Fernandez Passes Away – Updates

Derek Fernandez Obituary, Death

We are deeply saddened to inform the School Community that Derek Fernandez, an ex-teacher, has passed away recently. Through this letter, we are notifying you of his passing and bringing it to your knowledge. We express our gratitude and thank him for all he did as a significant member of our Science Faculty. Despite the overwhelming sense of regret towards his passing, we honor his contributions and legacy.

Remembering Derek Fernandez

Derek Fernandez was not only a well-respected teacher, but he was also known for his work as an esteemed cricket umpire. His dedication and passion for his work earned him a lot of respect and admiration from his colleagues, students, and the cricket community. Derek was a warm and kind-hearted person, and everyone who spent time with him will remember him with fondness and a feeling of warmth in their hearts.

Offering Sincere Sympathies

On behalf of the School Community, we would like to offer our most sincere sympathies to Derek’s family, friends, and coworkers. We express our heartfelt condolences and offer our support during this difficult time. Derek’s passing is a great loss to all of us who knew him, and we will miss him dearly.

Celebrating Derek’s Life

To honor Derek’s life and legacy, a memorial service will be held on the 15th of May, 2023, at 2:30 in the afternoon at Le Pine Funerals in Dandenong. This service will be a celebration of Derek’s life and the positive impact he had on those around him. We encourage everyone who knew Derek to attend and pay their respects. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to feel uncomfortable or uneasy about attending.

In Conclusion

As we bid farewell to Derek Fernandez, we remember him as a dedicated teacher, a respected cricket umpire, and a warm-hearted individual. His contributions and legacy will always be remembered, and he will be greatly missed by all of us who knew him. We offer our deepest sympathies and support to his family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Derek Fernandez.

