Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Michigan State Football Coach, Denny Stolz, Passes Away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Football Coach Denny Stolz Dies at 89

Denny Stolz, a multi-awarded football coach who made a name for himself in four different conferences, has passed away at the age of 89. The Michigan State University announced his death on Thursday, although no cause was given.

Stolz coached for 21 seasons with the Spartans, Bowling Green, San Diego State, and Alma College, accumulating a record of 126-92-2. He was named the Big Ten coach of the year in 1974 and also received the top coach award in the Mid-American Conference, Western Athletic Conference, and Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Stolz, who was inducted into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame, played three sports at Mason High School and later played Division III football and baseball at Alma College. He then went on to coach the Alma football team, winning 35 games over six seasons.

He served as Michigan State’s defensive coordinator under the College Football Hall of Fame coach Duffy Daugherty for his final two seasons before being promoted to head coach in 1973. During his three-year stint as head coach, he led the Spartans to a record of 19-13-1.

After his successful stint with Michigan State, Stolz went on to win 56 games in nine seasons at Bowling Green, where he won MAC titles in 1982 and 1985. He finished his coaching career with a three-year stint at San Diego State, where he went 16-19.

Stolz’s legacy in the football world is undeniable, and his contributions to the sport will forever be remembered. He was a coach who not only won games but also guided his players to become better individuals on and off the field.

The football community mourns the loss of a great coach and leader. Stolz’s passion for the sport and his dedication to his players will never be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of football coaches and players.

Michigan State football history College football coaching career Legacy of Denny Stolz Spartan Stadium and Michigan State football Michigan State football alumni and coaches

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Denny Stolz, former Michigan State football coach, dies at 89/