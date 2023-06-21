Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Minister MA Kuttappan Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Congress Minister Dr. MA Kuttappan Passes Away at 76

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former minister and Congress leader Dr. MA Kuttappan at the age of 76. Dr. Kuttappan died in a private hospital in Kochi on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to the people of Kerala.

Lifetime of Service

Dr. Kuttappan was a dedicated public servant who spent his life fighting for the rights of the people. He was a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly for three terms and served as a minister in the state government. He was also a member of the Indian National Congress and held various positions within the party.

Throughout his career, Dr. Kuttappan worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people of Kerala. He was a champion of social justice and fought for the rights of the marginalized and disadvantaged. He was particularly passionate about issues related to healthcare and education, and worked to improve access to these essential services for everyone.

Mourning the Loss

The news of Dr. Kuttappan’s passing has been met with deep sadness and mourning from all those who knew and worked with him. Political leaders from across the spectrum have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Dr. Kuttappan’s contributions to public life.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying that Dr. Kuttappan’s passing was a great loss to the state. He also praised Dr. Kuttappan’s dedication to the people of Kerala and his lifelong commitment to social justice.

Public Viewing and Funeral Rites

The body of Dr. Kuttappan will be placed for public viewing at the Ernakulam DCC office from 9 am to 11 am today. This will give members of the public the opportunity to pay their respects and say goodbye to a beloved leader and public servant.

The funeral rites for Dr. Kuttappan will be held at Pachalam crematorium at 4 pm. This will be a solemn occasion, as friends, family, and colleagues come together to bid farewell to a man who dedicated his life to serving others.

A Legacy of Service

Dr. Kuttappan will be remembered as a tireless champion of social justice and a dedicated public servant. His contributions to the people of Kerala will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.

As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and his many achievements. Let us remember the example he set and the values he embodied. And let us be inspired to continue his work, fighting for the rights of the marginalized and working to build a better world for all.

