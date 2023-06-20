Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Minister MA Kuttappan dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dr. M.A. Kuttappan, Former Minister and Congress Leader

Dr. M.A. Kuttappan, a former minister and prominent Congress leader, passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 76 years old and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Born in Vandoor in 1945, Dr. Kuttappan entered politics in 1980 and was first elected to the state assembly from Vandoor constituency. He went on to win elections from Chelakkara in 1987, Njarakkal in 1996, and again from Chelakkara in 2001. He served as the Minister for Health and Family Welfare from 2001 to 2004.

Apart from his political career, Dr. Kuttappan also served as a member of various committees and boards, including the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the South Railway Recruitment Board, and the Calicut University Senate. He was also a member of the managing committee of the K.P.C.C.

Prior to entering politics, Dr. Kuttappan worked as a tutor at the Medical College in Alappuzha and served as a medical officer at the Asst. Surgeon in Kasargod for five years. He also worked as a medical officer at the Cochin Port Trust Hospital for four years.

Dr. Kuttappan’s wife, Bebe John, is a retired professor, and the couple has two sons, Ajith Prashanth and Ananthu Preevin. They lived in the Nivy Nagar area of Ernakulam.

Dr. Kuttappan faced some political setbacks in recent years due to infighting within the Congress party. However, he remained active in politics and continued to work for the welfare of his constituency even after retiring from active politics.

Dr. Kuttappan’s sudden demise has come as a shock to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Congress party. He will be remembered for his contributions to the development of his constituency and his service to the people of Kerala.

The funeral of Dr. Kuttappan will be held at the public cemetery in Pachalam, Kochi, on Wednesday morning. His mortal remains will be kept at the DCC office in Ernakulam from 10 am to 11 am for the public to pay their respects. The funeral procession will start from his home in Nivy Nagar at 11:30 am and proceed to the cemetery. The last rites will be performed at the Pachalam cemetery at 12:30 pm.

Dr. Kuttappan’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of his constituents and those who knew him. He will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and a true son of Kerala.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :മുന്‍ മന്ത്രി എം.എ.കുട്ടപ്പന്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു, Former minister MA Kuttappan passed away/