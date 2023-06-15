Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Minister’s Wife Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sumathi, wife of late Congress leader Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao, passes away at 90

KARIMNAGAR, JUNE 15, 2023 – Sumathi, 90, wife of late senior Congress leader and former Minister Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao, passed away in the early hours of Thursday in Hyderabad.

Mr Ratnakar Rao, a three-time legislator who served as Endowment Minister in Dr YS Rajashekhar Reddy cabinet in the Andhra Pradesh state, passed away in May 2020.

The last rites of Sumathi will be conducted in their native Thimmapur village of Dharmapuri mandal in Jagtial district on Thursday evening. They have three sons J Narsinga Rao, Navaneetha Krishna Rao and Chandrashekhar Rao. Narsing Rao contested from the Korutla assembly segment in the last elections on behalf of the Congress party and lost.

Life and legacy of Sumathi and Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao

Sumathi’s passing marks the end of an era in Andhra Pradesh politics. Her husband, Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao, was a prominent Congress leader who served the people of the state with distinction for many years.

Ratnakar Rao was born in 1928 in Thimmapur village, Jagtial district. He began his political career in the Indian National Congress and was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly three times – in 1967, 1972 and 1978. In 2004, he was appointed as the Endowment Minister in the cabinet of Dr YS Rajashekhar Reddy.

Ratnakar Rao was known for his dedication to the welfare of the people of his constituency. He initiated several development projects and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people he represented. He was also a champion of the cause of social justice, and fought for the rights of the marginalized sections of society.

Sumathi was a stalwart in her own right. She was a pillar of strength to her husband and played an important role in his political career. She was known for her philanthropic work and her commitment to social causes. She was widely respected for her wisdom and her kindness.

Legacy of the Ratnakar Rao family

The legacy of the Ratnakar Rao family has been an inspiration to many in Andhra Pradesh. Their commitment to public service and social justice has left an indelible mark on the state’s political landscape.

Their sons, J Narsinga Rao, Navaneetha Krishna Rao and Chandrashekhar Rao, have followed in their parents’ footsteps and have been active in public life. Narsinga Rao contested from the Korutla assembly segment in the last elections on behalf of the Congress party. Although he was unsuccessful in his bid for election, he remains committed to the cause of public service.

The passing away of Sumathi is a great loss to the people of Andhra Pradesh. However, her legacy will live on, inspiring generations to come to dedicate themselves to the service of their fellow citizens.

Conclusion

The passing of Sumathi is a poignant reminder of the impermanence of life. However, it is also a celebration of a life well-lived. Sumathi and Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao dedicated themselves to the service of their fellow citizens, and their legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

As we bid farewell to Sumathi, we pay tribute to her life and her legacy. We honor her memory by rededicating ourselves to the cause of public service, and by striving to make a positive difference in the lives of those around us.

