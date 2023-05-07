Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former MLA and Professor Nabeesa Ummal Passes Away in Kerala

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering A Nabeesa Ummal: A Pioneer in Women’s Education and Politics

A Nabeesa Ummal, the former MLA and retired professor, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92. Her demise has left a deep void in Kerala’s political and educational landscape. As we look back at her achievements and contributions, it becomes clear that Nabeesa was a trailblazer in every sense of the word.

Early Life and Education

Nabeesa was born in June 1931 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She belonged to a conservative Muslim family, where education for girls was not given much importance. However, Nabeesa was determined to pursue her studies and completed her undergraduate degree in Malayalam from the prestigious University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

After completing her post-graduation in Malayalam from the same college, Nabeesa became the first Muslim woman in Kerala to achieve this feat. She went on to complete her Ph.D. in Malayalam literature from Kerala University and became a renowned scholar in the field.

Career in Education

Nabeesa’s passion for education led her to become a lecturer at University College, Thiruvananthapuram. She later became the Head of the Department of Malayalam and eventually rose to the position of Principal. During her tenure as principal, she introduced several reforms that transformed the college into a progressive institution.

Nabeesa was a firm believer in women’s education and worked tirelessly to promote it. She was instrumental in setting up several women’s colleges in Kerala and encouraged girls from conservative families to pursue higher education. Her efforts played a significant role in creating a more inclusive and diverse educational landscape in the state.

Political Career

Along with her career in education, Nabeesa was also active in politics. She was associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and contested the 1987 Assembly elections from Kazhakootam. She emerged victorious as an independent candidate backed by the CPI(M) and became the first Muslim woman to be elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

As an MLA, Nabeesa worked on several important issues, including women’s rights, education, and social justice. She was known for her progressive views and was a strong advocate for the marginalized sections of society. Her contributions to the political arena were recognized by the government, and she was awarded the EK Nayanar award for her services to the state.

Legacy

Nabeesa’s legacy is one of courage, determination, and service to society. She broke several barriers in her personal and professional life and paved the way for other women to follow in her footsteps. Her contributions to education and women’s empowerment have left an indelible mark on Kerala’s social and political landscape.

As we mourn her loss, it is essential to remember Nabeesa’s vision and carry it forward. We must continue to work towards creating a more equitable and just society, where every individual has access to education and equal opportunities. Nabeesa’s life and work serve as an inspiration to us all to strive towards excellence and make a positive impact on the world around us.

Conclusion

A Nabeesa Ummal was a pioneer in women’s education and politics in Kerala. Her contributions to these fields have left a lasting impact on society, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, we must strive to carry forward her vision and work towards a brighter future for all. Rest in peace, Nabeesa Ummal.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :Former MLA and professor Nabeesa Ummal passes away , Former MLA, professor Nabeesa Ummal, death, University College principal, kerala latest news/