Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former MLA Dommeti’s Demise: A Sad News

Former MLA of Ummadi Turpu Godavari, Talleravu Venkateswarrao Passes Away at 66

On Monday, May 29, Talleravu Venkateswarrao, former MLA of Ummadi Turpu Godavari, passed away due to illness. He was 66 years old and had been receiving treatment at a hospital run by his foundation. Venkateswarrao had been suffering from ill health for some time. He served as an MLA from Talleravu constituency from 2004 to 2009 as a member of the Congress party.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :మాజీ ఎమ్మెల్యే దొమ్మేటి కన్నుమూత | Former MLA Dommeti passed away/