Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former MLA Nabeesa Ummal Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nabeesa Ummal Passes Away at 92

Former MLA and college professor, Prof. Nabeesa Ummal (92) passed away due to age-related illnesses. She had been undergoing treatment at her residence in Nettumangad, Kerala. Funeral rites will be held at the Juma Masjid at 5 pm.

A Life Dedicated to Education

Prof. Nabeesa Ummal had served as a professor in various prominent colleges across Kerala for over 33 years. She retired as the Principal of the Thiruvananthapuram University College in 1986. She was the first Malayali woman to hold the position of Head of Department and Principal in Kerala.

Prof. Ummal was a prominent figure in the field of education and was known for her dedication towards her profession. She had taught in several prestigious institutions in the state, including the Farook College, Calicut, and the Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram.

A Trailblazer in Politics

In 1987, Prof. Nabeesa Ummal contested as an independent candidate in the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections and emerged victorious. She had defeated the candidates from the major political parties in the Kottayam constituency. In the 1991 elections, she contested against M.V. Raghavan and lost. However, she won the post of Chairperson in the Nedumangad Municipality in 1995.

A Legacy of Firsts

Prof. Nabeesa Ummal was the first Malayali woman to hold the position of Head of Department and Principal in Kerala. She was also the first Muslim woman to receive the title of Pandita in Malayalam literature. In 1986, she was awarded the E.K. Janaki Amma Award for her contributions to the field of education.

A Life Remembered

Prof. Nabeesa Ummal is survived by her husband, M. Hussain Kunju, and her children, Rahim, Laila, and Salim. Her relatives, Rasiya and Hashim, are also mourning her loss.

The passing away of Prof. Nabeesa Ummal marks the end of an era. She was a trailblazer who dedicated her life to the betterment of education and society. Her contributions to the field of education and politics will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : IT Malayalam

Source Link :Nabeesa ummal passed away: കഴക്കൂട്ടം മുന്‍ എംഎല്‍എ പ്രൊഫ. നബീസാ ഉമ്മാള്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു – Former MLA professor nabeesa ummal passed away/