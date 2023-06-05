Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former MLB Pitcher and Manager Roger Craig Passes at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary pitcher and manager Roger Craig has passed away at the age of 93. Craig had an impressive major league career, pitching for three championship teams and finishing with a record of 74-98 and a 3.83 ERA over 12 seasons. After his playing days were over, he became a highly respected pitching coach, helping to lead the 1984 Detroit Tigers to a World Series victory. He also managed the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, winning NL West titles in 1987 and 1989.

Craig was born in Durham, North Carolina on February 17, 1930, and attended North Carolina State. He made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955 and was a rookie on the team that won the franchise’s first title. He had a standout season with the 1959 Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series, and also pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, and Philadelphia Phillies.

After retiring from playing, Craig became a pitching coach and was known for teaching the split-finger fastball to several notable pitchers, including Hall of Fame starter Jack Morris and 1986 NL Cy Young Award winner Mike Scott. He also managed the San Diego Padres and, after being fired, was hired by the San Francisco Giants in September 1985.

Craig led the Giants to NL West titles in 1987 and 1989, the latter of which was interrupted by the devastating Loma Prieta earthquake. Just before Game 3 of the World Series was scheduled to begin at Candlestick Park in San Francisco on October 17, 1989, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked Northern California, killing 67 people and causing more than $5 billion in damages. The game was postponed and the World Series resumed 10 days later, with the Oakland Athletics defeating the Giants in four games.

Throughout his career, Craig was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff, and fans. Giants President and CEO Larry Baer called him a “father figure to many” and credited him with helping to create some of the most memorable seasons in the team’s history. Craig is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his four children, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In conclusion, Roger Craig was an accomplished player, coach, and manager who left a lasting impact on the baseball world. His contributions to the sport will be remembered for years to come, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

