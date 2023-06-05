Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former MLB Pitcher and Manager Roger Craig’s Cause of Death Explored

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

MLB Legend Roger Craig Passes Away at 93

Former MLB pitcher, coach, and manager, Roger Craig, passed away at the age of 93 following a brief illness. The decorated veteran of the sport left an indelible mark on baseball, guiding four championship-winning teams to World Series titles both as a player and a coach.

Craig began his career as a rookie pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers, who clinched their first franchise World Series title in 1955. After the team moved to Los Angeles, they repeated their title-winning success in 1959. Craig also earned a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964, after beating the much fancied Yankees in the showcase fixture.

Throughout his 12-year career, Craig pitched for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, and the Philadelphia Phillies, finishing with a 74-98 record with a 3.83 ERA and 19 saves.

After retiring, Craig rejoined the Dodgers as a scout before becoming the pitching coach for the newly-formed San Diego Padres. He gained coaching experience with the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers, winning the World Series as part of the latter’s coaching staff in 1984.

In 1985, the San Francisco Giants appointed Craig as their manager, a position he held until 1992. He recorded 586-566 and led the team to a 1989 National League pennant, but they were swept by the Athletics in the World Series.

The Giants expressed their sadness at Craig’s passing and issued an official statement: “We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family. Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff, and fans. He was a father figure to many, and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history.”

Craig’s contributions to baseball have been widely recognized, and he was inducted into the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame in 2008. He was also awarded the prestigious Willie Mac Award, presented annually to the most inspirational player on the Giants’ roster.

Craig’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of baseball players and fans, and his impact on the sport will be felt for years to come. He will be fondly remembered as a highly respected, talented, and beloved figure in the world of baseball.

