Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former MLB pitcher George Frazier dies at 68

Remembering George Frazier: World Series Champion and Television Broadcaster

On June 20, 2023, the world of baseball lost a beloved figure with the passing of George Frazier at the age of 68. Frazier was a former pitcher and World Series champion who had a successful career as a television broadcaster for nearly three decades. He will be remembered for his contributions both on and off the field.

Frazier had a successful career as a college pitcher for the University of Oklahoma. In two seasons, he played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976, and posted a 12-4 career record with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA. His talent on the mound did not go unnoticed, and he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 1976 Major League Baseball draft.

Frazier spent parts of 10 Major League Baseball seasons with five clubs. He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees and helped the Chicago Cubs win their first division title in 1984 before becoming a world champion with the Minnesota Twins in 1987. He pitched two scoreless innings for the Twins during Game 4 of that World Series against St. Louis. Frazier posted a career 4.20 ERA with 35 wins and 29 saves in 415 MLB appearances.

After retiring from baseball, Frazier became a television broadcaster for the Colorado Rockies and spent 18 years in the position. He was known for his witty and insightful commentary and provided a uniquely entertaining perspective on the game. Frazier’s contributions to the Rockies’ broadcasts were invaluable, and he became a beloved figure among fans.

In 2015, Frazier returned to his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, as a color analyst on television broadcasts. He continued in this role through the 2023 season. Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione praised Frazier’s commentary, saying it provided a “witty, insightful and uniquely entertaining perspective of the game.” Frazier also occasionally joined radio play-by-play voice Toby Rowland on broadcasts for Oklahoma baseball games in Tulsa and Stillwater and for Big 12 tournament games in Oklahoma City.

Frazier’s passing is a loss for the baseball community. He will be remembered not only for his talent on the field but also for his contributions to the game as a broadcaster. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, George Frazier.

