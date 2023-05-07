Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Former MLB Pitcher Vida Blue Passes Away at 73”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vida Blue, Former MLB Pitcher and Three-Time World Series Champion, Dies at 73

Vida Blue, a left-handed pitcher who rose to fame in the early 1970s and helped lead the Oakland Athletics to three consecutive World Series titles, passed away on Saturday at the age of 73. The cause of his death has not been disclosed by the A’s.

Early Career

Selected by the Kansas City Athletics in the second round of the 1967 amateur draft, Blue made his debut with the Oakland Athletics on July 20, 1969, just before his 20th birthday. He made four starts and 12 relief appearances before spending most of 1970 at Triple-A Iowa.

Called up when rosters expanded, Blue pitched a one-hit shutout at Kansas City in his second start. In his fourth start, he pitched a no-hitter against Minnesota on September 21, 1970, at the age of 21 years and 55 days, making him the youngest pitcher to throw a no-hitter since the live ball era began in 1920.

Major Achievements

Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts with 24 complete games, eight of them shutouts. He was only 22 when he won MVP, the youngest to win the award. He remains one of only 11 pitchers to win MVP and Cy Young in the same year.

Blue finished his career with a record of 209-161, a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games, and 37 shutouts over 17 seasons with Oakland (1969-1977), San Francisco (1978-1981, 1985-1986), and Kansas City (1982-1983).

A six-time All-Star and three-time 20-game winner, Blue helped pitch the Swingin’ A’s, as Charley Finley’s colorful, mustachioed team was known, to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-1974. Since then, only the 1998-2000 New York Yankees have accomplished the feat.

Controversies and Legal Issues

After his MVP season, Blue held out and signed a $50,000 one-year deal. Blue didn’t make his first start until May 24 and went 6-10. From 1973-1976, he went 77-48 and 0-3 in the World Series.

In 1975, he pitched the first five innings of a no-hitter against the California Angels but was pulled early by manager Alvin Dark to rest him for the playoffs in a game finished by Glenn Abbott, Paul Lindblad, and Rollie Fingers.

After Blue clashed publicly with Finley, the A’s owner traded Blue twice, only to be blocked each time by baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn.

Blue was traded to the Giants in March 1978 in a deal that brought Oakland seven players, including outfielder Gary Thomasson and catcher Gary Alexander.

Blue was dealt to the Royals in March 1982 and released in August 1983. He was then ordered in December 1983 to serve three months in federal prison and fined $5,000 for misdemeanor possession of approximately a tenth of an ounce of cocaine. Blue was sentenced to one year in prison, but U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Milton Sullivant suspended the majority of the term.

After sitting out 1983 and 1984, Blue returned to baseball with the Giants for two seasons. Blue was among the players ordered by baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth in 1985 to be subject to random drug testing for the rest of their careers.

Legacy

Blue’s impact on baseball and the Bay Area community was significant. Giants President Larry Baer said in a statement, “Vida Blue has been a Bay Area baseball icon for over 50 years. His impact on the Bay Area transcends his 17 years on the diamond with the influence he’s had on our community.”

The A’s also released a statement, saying, “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend.”

Former A’s pitcher Dave Stewart, a four-time 20-game winner, wrote on Twitter, “I remember watching a 19-year-old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others.”

Vida Blue’s contributions to baseball and his community will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : Ronald Blum

Source Link :Baseball player Vida Blue dies at 73/