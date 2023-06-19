Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Model turned Streamer BJ Imvely dies.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Model Turned Livestreaming Personality BJ Imvely Passes Away at 37

Introduction

Former model and popular livestreaming personality BJ Imvely, whose real name is Im Ji Hye, has passed away at the age of 37. Imvely was known for her charismatic personality and entertaining livestreams, which had garnered a large following of fans.

Early Life and Career

Im Ji Hye was born in 1984 in South Korea. She began her career as a model, and quickly gained recognition for her stunning looks and talent on the runway. She appeared in numerous fashion shows and photo shoots, and became a popular figure in the Korean modeling industry.

In recent years, Imvely had transitioned to becoming a livestreaming personality, also known as a BJ (Broadcast Jockey). She had built up a large following on platforms such as AfreecaTV and YouTube, where she would often interact with her fans and share her daily life with them.

Passing

On the morning of June 19th, 2021, Im Ji Hye was found unconscious in her home. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, she could not be revived and was pronounced dead. The cause of her passing has not been officially confirmed at this time.

News of Imvely’s passing has sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry, as well as her fans around the world. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the beloved livestreamer.

Tributes and Legacy

Im Ji Hye’s passing has left a void in the hearts of her fans and loved ones, who will remember her for her infectious personality and positive energy. Her talent and passion for livestreaming had made her a role model for many aspiring broadcasters, and she will be greatly missed.

As news of her passing began to spread, many of Imvely’s fellow livestreamers and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to her. Fans also shared their favorite moments from her streams, showing how much she had touched their lives.

Conclusion

The passing of Im Ji Hye, also known as BJ Imvely, has been a devastating loss for her fans and loved ones. She was a talented and passionate livestreamer who had touched the hearts of many, and her legacy will live on through the memories and experiences she shared with her followers.

Our deepest condolences go out to Imvely’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, BJ Imvely. You will be missed.

News Source : koreaboo.com – Ron Kim

Source Link :Former Model Turned Streamer BJ Imvely Has Passed Away/